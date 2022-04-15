Joe Rogan stunned by Mike Tyson’s reaction to Jake Paul fight challenge

Joe Rogan was absolutely amazed by boxing legend Mike Tyson’s reaction to being called out for a fight by YouTuber Jake Paul.

Jake Paul has become a serious fighter in recent years. With a 5-0 record to his name including a KO against former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, The Problem Child has shown some big skill.

While he has no set opponent for his sixth bout just yet, he has been challenging quite a few large names including Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal and Mike Tyson.

During an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Tyson was asked about how he feels being challenged by the upstart fighter and gave a response that some may not have expected.

Advertisement

Mike Tyson stuns Joe Rogan with response to boxing Jake Paul

As the two puffed joints and let the smoke fill the air of the podcast room, Rogan inquired about how Tyson felt about being challenged to fight Jake Paul.

“When you get challenged by a guy like Jake Paul, does that piss you off?” Rogan asked.

“No, it doesn’t. I like it,” Tyson smirked. “I think it’s awesome. It’s cool!”

“That’s awesome you handle it that way,” the comedian replied. “Because, in a way it’s kind of insulting. It’s brave, it’s bold of him, but it’s also like, Jesus Christ, there are levels to this world.”

Advertisement

According to Tyson, one lesson he learned is that you can’t take yourself too seriously and when his ego isn’t involved it’s hard to be mad at someone – something that Rogan felt was “beautiful.”

Read More: Jake Paul names Floyd Mayweather as possible opponent for August match

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like Tyson and Jake Paul will be fighting in the ring anytime soon. Iron Mike has shot down the YouTuber’s challenges at every turn and has agreed to fight only if he would be paid “a billion bucks” – something that even Jake doesn’t have.

In any case, it’s good to see Tyson in such high spirits – both literally and figuratively.