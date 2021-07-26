Joe Rogan spent 20 minutes in an ice bath & it’s going viral on Instagram

UFC commentator, comedian, and podcast host Joe Rogan has added yet another achievement in his resume of odd accomplishments by sharing a 20-minute video of himself persevering through a 33℉ ice bath.

Joe Rogan is known for undertaking the occasionally unexpected diet, exercise routine, or otherwise eyebrow-raising experience. The host is well-known for having gone on the “Carnivore Diet” twice, both of which helped him feel “healthier, happier, and well-balanced” (minus the explosive diarrhea).

Now, it seems the podcast host has undergone yet another major bodily challenge — this time, in the form of the ice bath.

Ice baths themselves aren’t anything new; from the time-honored Nordic tradition of Winter Swimming to being a historic method of speeding up muscle recovery for athletes, ice baths have been around for quite awhile.

However, they definitely aren’t for those with cold feet… literally. On July 25, Rogan first attempted an ice bath after a workout at his Texas residency (which, by the way, is boasting a temperature up in the upper 90s), but only lasted about one minute.

A day later, Rogan managed to stick it out for an impressive 20 minutes — all of which he shared in a video on his Instagram account, which mostly featured him going through breathing exercises while toughing it out in the frosty environment.

“I’m not sure how I did it, but I did 20 minutes inside the ice bath,” he said of the chilly experience. “I was shivering after this for a solid 30 minutes. I drove to work, it’s 90 degrees out in Texas and I had the AC off and I was shivering the whole way to work.”

As previously mentioned, this isn’t Rogan’s first temperature-induced bodily challenge; in May, Rogan shared pics of himself lounging in a sauna, the temperature of which was nearing 200℉. Yowch!

While it’s clear that both ice baths and saunas have benefits, it’s best that first-timers start out slow and steady and in the company of someone much more experienced. Unless you’re Joe Rogan, of course.