Joe Rogan reveals where he's taking JRE Podcast next after leaving LA

Joe Rogan has explained his reasons behind moving from Los Angeles to Texas and hinted at the move taking place sooner rather than later.

Ever since Jogan Rogan started his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, it’s been hosted in California – either at his home in Los Angeles or in different studios and comedy clubs around the state.

Advertisement

However, not long after Rogan penned his game-changing move to Spotify, he revealed that he would be moving away from California and heading to Texas.

While the reasons have been kept on the down-low since, with people left to speculate after Rogan noted that he could just fly guests into Texas for a show, he’s since revealed his own reasons for wanting the move.

Advertisement

During the 1514th episode of his podcast, Rogan had been chatting with Joe De Sena, who turned the tables and asked him about the upcoming move to Texas.

“I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere its easier to travel to both places, and somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom,” Rogan explained. He added that he believes Los Angeles is overcrowded and while that usually isn’t a problem, it has become an issue in the time of a global crisis.

The podcast host continued: “When you look at the traffic, the economic despair, the homelessness problem, I think there are too many people here, it’s not tenable.”

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_a9H6XmKSJc

As for where the UFC commentator is headed, he wouldn’t reveal anywhere specific in Texas but he has previously spoken about Austin. Rogan did note, however, that his podcast producer, Jamie, is joining him on the move and that they’ll be heading there “soon.”

It won’t affect his hugely successful podcast or comedy career, either, as Jogan added that he’s actually been able to perform stand up in Texas during the ongoing situation and that he’s got plenty of friends in the state.