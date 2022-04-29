Joe Rogan reveals one “wack” thing he didn’t like about ‘The Batman’

Joe Rogan shared his reaction to Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman,’ saying that, although he loved the film, there was one “wack” thing he couldn’t get over.

Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ swooped into theaters last month to critical acclaim from comic book fans and film savants alike.

The detective-noir take on the caped crusader saw Robert Pattinson’s Batman take on the Riddler in a white-knuckle game of cat and mouse that earned it an 86% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Although superhero fans have debated as to whether or not this newest flick lives up to the likes of ‘The Dark Knight,’ the general consensus seems positive, overall.

Joe Rogan gives his verdict on ‘The Batman’

Comedian and podcast host Joe Rogan is among the ranks of fans who liked the film, calling it “great” in a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience with guest Brendan Schaub.

“It’s a great Batman,” Rogan admitted. “I thought it was the best one. I say that, and then I need to go watch the other ones again, with fresh eyes.”

However, there was one particular element of the flick that he just couldn’t accept — the costumes.

“The costumes were a little wack,” he said.

“You think?” Schaub posed. “See, I thought it was more realistic. Like, at least Catwoman owned cats.”

“She barely covered her face,” Rogan retorted. “She was too hot. They didn’t want to cover any of her face, just a little tiny thing across her nose.”

“Which I appreciate,” Schaub joked.

“The Riddler was kinda silly, with the glasses,” Rogan continued.

Despite Rogan’s issues with the costumes, both stars could admit that the film did have aspects that made it amazing, including Colin Farrell’s jaw-dropping transformation into the Penguin.

While Rogan can’t help comparing the film to ‘Joker,’ it’s definitely up there in his list — although Twitch streaming star Ludwig definitely didn’t feel the same.