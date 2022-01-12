Joe Rogan praises MrBeast for “smart” YouTube success

Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan had nothing but praise for YouTube star MrBeast, saying that the influencer could have easily been a reality TV star before the rise of online stardom.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTubers around.

The North Carolina native has gone viral for his ambitious, big-budget videos, high-stakes challenges, and his massive philanthropic projects.

Most recently, MrBeast broke YouTube records for his rendition of Netflix’s Squid Game, garnering over 200 million views in a single month and even earning praise from the show’s creator, Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

Now, he’s getting accolades from none other than Joe Rogan, who brought up the topic of influencers and the changing climes of entertainment via the online space during a January 11 episode of the JRE podcast.

Joe Rogan praises MrBeast’s success on YouTube

Guest Tim Dillon mentioned that MrBeast has started his very own restaurant, MrBeast Burger, as an example of the success online entertainers are gaining in the digital age.

“MrBeast deserves a burger,” Rogan replied. “He’s got a great show. It’s a great show! He does a great show. It’s a smart thing that he does. He spends a s**t load of money on his show.”

“Those are the new stars, in terms of, he would be a reality TV star like, ten years ago,” he continued. “Now, he’s a YouTube star, but now he’s his own f**king boss and he’s doing it the right way, which is why it’s so successful.”

(Topic begins at 1:11:40)

MrBeast might not be a TV host just yet, but there is a YouTuber who is; recently, vlogger David Dobrik got his own show on Discovery+, which records the shenanigans he and his buddies get into as they travel across the globe.

MrBeast has also mentioned bigger projects in the works amid the success of his Squid Game and TeamSeas endeavors, and even earned the title of fastest-growing YouTube channel in 2021.

Considering that Donaldson has made an appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast in the past, fans are waiting with ears pricked to see if he shows up on the Joe Rogan experience after the host’s latest comments.