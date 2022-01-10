Joe Rogan mourns Bob Saget after comedian’s shocking passing

Podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan published a touching tribute to comedy legend Bob Saget following his tragic passing.

Bob Saget was one of the world’s most popular comedy figures and grew to mainstream stardom playing the character Danny Tanner in Full House.

On January 9 it was reported that he had mysteriously passed away in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Thus far, the cause of death is unclear, but The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has ruled out foul play or drugs as the cause.

Now, many on the internet, including Joe Rogan, have paid their respects to the comedy legend revealing how much he meant to them.

Joe Rogan responds to Bob Saget’s heartbreaking passing

Taking to Instagram following news of Saget’s death, Rogan posted a photo of the two together and stressed how sad he was at the unfortunate events.

“Bob Saget was a good man and a very funny person,” Rogan said. “ I’m going to miss him very much. RIP.”

Saget and the UFC commentator had a good relationship with the comedian appearing on the Joe Rogan Experience back in 2020.

Fans of Saget have flocked to the JRE episode, #1507, to pay their respects.

“Came here after he passed away RIP he looks pretty healthy for 64,” one user wrote.

“RIP Bob. You will be missed dearly,” another remarked.

It’s not clear if Rogan or his team have anything else planned to honor the late comedian, but hopefully, Joe can touch more on what he thought of Saget on his podcast later this year.