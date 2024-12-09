Joe Rogan loses Spotify top spot to podcast with just one episode

Joe Rogan has been knocked off top spot in the Spotify Charts by Kylie Kelce’s new podcast, as she’s followed her husband, Jason, into the podcasting world.

Over the last few years, Joe Rogan has maintained a steady dominance over the global podcast charts. That dominance landed him a massive deal with Spotify, and even with his exclusivity on the streaming platform, the Joe Rogan Experience has continued to stand above the rest.

There have, at times, been a few challengers to his throne. As Spotify has signed new shows, they’ve vaulted up the rankings. We saw that with Alex Cooper’s ‘Call Her Daddy’ as well as Jason and Travis Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast.

Now, there is another Kelce who is making their own waves on Spotify.

Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie beats Joe Rogan after first episode

Kylie Kelce, wife of former Philidelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce, has her own podcast – Not Gonna Lie – which has been created off the back of her popularity when appearing on New Heights.

The podcast is one episode into things and has already managed to knock Joe Rogan off top spot in the US charts.

Despite being a brand-new podcast and having an initial surge of popularity, dethroning Rogan on the US chart is no easy feat.

Spotify Kelce’s podcast has leapfrogged over Rogan.

While we’ve seen Rogan knocked off top spot in other countries – typically in the United Kingdom – even the big new shows have struggled to replicate that in the United States. So, it is quite the achievement for Kelce.

As noted, she has appeared on quite a few episodes of New Heights over the last few years, including episodes that also leapfrogged Rogan.

New Heights’ popularity was obviously helped by Travis’ relationship with Taylor Swift, with fans of the pop sensation wanting to know what was happening behind the scenes.

Rogan is likely to regain the top spot before long, especially if he has a big episode out.