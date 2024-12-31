Joe Rogan knocked off Spotify top spot by new podcast that’s dominating everywhere

Joe Rogan has been knocked off the top spot in the Spotify charts by a podcast that is taking the internet by storm and dominating everywhere.

When Joe Rogan decided to, finally, sell the exclusivity rights to his podcast to Spotify, it wasn’t surprising that he cemented his spot as the biggest podcast in the world. The Joe Rogan Experience brought in a reported 14 million new subscribers to the streaming platform, with Rogan regularly topping the charts for months on end.

Article continues after ad

Of course, he has seen some slips at times. As Spotify has expanded their podcast shows, they’ve vaulted up to the top of the charts due to the hype. There have also been little-known podcasts beating Rogan because fans leave episodes playing on repeat in order to inflate the listening figures.

The UFC commentator was recently taken down by Kylie Kelce, wife of Jason, and her Not Gonna Lie podcast. Though, he reclaimed the top spot after a week.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Joe Rogan beaten by The Telepathy Tapes on Spotify

Since then, Rogan had a firm grip on the top spot despite a few big episodes from his closest rivals.

However, as 2025 is just about to take over the calendar, the JRE host has been toppled once again. This time, he’s been overtaken by The Telepathy Tapes, a podcast hosted by filmmaker Ky Dickens and psychiatrist Dr. Diane Hennacy Powell.

In the serialized show, the pair conduct detailed telepathy experiments with kids who have nonverbal autism and similar disorders. The Telepathy Tapes has come under a fair bit of controversy, with the test results being disputed by a number of doctors.

Article continues after ad

Spotify/Dexerto The Telepathy Tapes has dethroned Rogan on Spotify.

It isn’t just Spotify that the podcast taken the top spot on either. The show has also achieved that feat on Apple Podcasts and has been discussed across social media – especially on TikTok.

As noted, toppling on Rogan typically doesn’t last long. So, it won’t be a surprise when he reclaims the top spot in the near future.