Joe Rogan in hysterics over viral “Jeff Goldblum” street fight video

Joe Rogan broke down into fits of laughter during his May 13 podcast after he reacted to a viral clip of two individuals fighting in the street. The comedian couldn't stop chuckling at the Jeff Goldblum lookalike.

On May 11, a video went viral on Twitter after a user filmed their two neighbors fighting outside of their apartment. The internet became obsessed with the round-house kicking Jeff Goldblum "twin" involved in the scuffle.

However during his latest podcast, Joe Rogan couldn't stop laughing while reacting to the clip with guest Tom Papa. The comedian was in hysterics over his friend's UFC-style analysis of the amateur street brawl.

Joe Rogan in hysterics over viral street brawl

The podcast host pulled up an edited version of the viral clip by Mixed Martial Arts commentator Robin Black. The Canadian hilariously did a break down of the amateurs as if they were in the Octagon.

"These two dudes who look like they're all m*th'd out, they get into a street fight" Rogan said, chuckling as the clip began. He then lost it when the commentary detailed the man's weakened kick extension.

"But I love 'year's of m*th and inactivity binds the hips!'" he said, breaking into uncontrollable laughter. The UFC commentator was amused by how the fight was filmed, stating, "How crazy is that? The street fight has two angles?"

Rogan explained that he found the video hilarious because his friend actually does real fighting commentary. "He does real breakdowns of actual fights. He's a martial arts expert. The fact that he does this occasionally. Oh my God, it's hilarious!"

(Timestamp 09:58 for mobile users.)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jshXRSwpVx0

The clip of the fight originated from Twitter user 'fallenleo' who was live tweeting the brawl on May 11. In another post, they explained, "Yes the guy who was shirtless deserved it. He started it. Before this he was yelling at glasses guy calling him every racial slur too."

At the time of writing, the fight video has amassed over 13.8 million views on social media. Twitter users quickly began to rally behind the Jeff Goldblum lookalike after getting more context to the story.

According to the person who filmed the brawl, the roundhouse-kicking individual suffered a broken arm and has had a GoFundMe set up for his medical bills. The police were called soon after, and the fight was broken up.