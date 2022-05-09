Joe Rogan explains why a fight between Jake Paul and Canelo won’t happen

Although a fight between Jake Paul and Canelo Alvarez seems more likely after the Mexican superstar lost for the second time in his boxing career, Joe Rogan doesn’t think it will happen.

On May 7, boxing fans were treated to a fight between an unstoppable force and an immovable object when Canelo Alvarez took on the undefeated Dmitry Bivol for a shot at the WBA light-heavyweight world title.

The consensus was that Canelo would make quick work of his opponent. However, he lost the fight via unanimous decision, which raised questions about what he should do next, and it seems like Jake Paul could be on the menu.

When asked about the possibility of fighting Jake, Canelo said: “Maybe in two years, we could talk about that.” Following his loss, Jake is open to the idea too, claiming he’ll eventually beat him the same way Bivol did.

But while the boxing world is getting hyped about the potential fight, Joe Rogan admitted he doubts that it will happen.

“It’s not like Canelo’s waiting to fight him,” he said. “Canelo’s got a lot of things he’s doing. He doesn’t have any time to be waiting around for Jake Paul.”

“He’s not really going to fight him. He’s going to fight Golovkin in the rematch if he beats Bivol. He’s got things lined up.”

With a surprise loss to Bivol just days after Rogan’s comments, there’s no telling how that may impact Canelo’s plans now.

That being said, Rogan heaped praise on Jake’s boxing skills. He believes people would take The Problem Child more seriously if he was a legitimate up-and-coming boxer rather than a YouTube celebrity turned boxer.

So, if a fight does happen between them, Rogan might even be rooting for him — especially if he hones his craft even more. Of course, there will still be an enormous gap in skill and experience, but Jake has proven he can defy the odds.