Joe Rogan explains why he’s “100% convinced” aliens are among us

Podcaster Joe Rogan has revealed the fascinating stories that took confidence of his belief in extraterrestrial life on Earth from 60% to 100%, in episode #1534 of the Joe Rogan Experience with comedian Ron White.

Since Joe moved his podcast studio from hectic LA to Texas for a fresh start, the studio design of the classic brick walls and purple curtains has gone through a dramatic transformation.

The brand new Texas studio boasts some interesting red lighting, a tunnel-like shape, and some protruding black and red panels among other ornaments that give the new location a slightly futuristic feel.

It seems only fitting that the conversation about aliens would arise with the background looking like it had come straight out of a sci-fi movie. He began by broaching the bizarre topic with “when will the aliens land? I’ve been thinking the aliens are coming.”

“I’m convinced, I’m 100% convinced,” he said about the idea that aliens are “dancing among us,” but he “used to be 60%.” He continued by revealing that he “talked to people that have seen them. I talked to this one guy who was a pilot," regarding his conversation with a man named Commander Fravor.

“He encountered this thing that they called the Tic-Tac UFO. This is an object that they tracked on radar that went from 60,000 feet to one foot above sea level in less than a second.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GyFWl-8ovyg

The 2004 Tic-Tac UFO was named as such due to it’s white, round shape that resembled the mint of the same name. This particular sighting was actually recorded by the US Navy, with the authenticity of the tape confirmed by the Pentagon in 2019. Officials reportedly still do not know what the object was.

He described the experience of physicist Bob Lazar who worked on back-engineering a craft found by the government, saying he “right away knew that this was no technology that we had currently available.” The propulsion system Bob described in a documentary bore striking similarities to the system of the Tic-Tac UFO in 2004.

Bob even gave one of his “first interviews he’s given in a long f**king time” to Joe in a podcast from 2019, so he has first hand experience meeting several individuals that have brushed up with other-wordly technology.

While Joe joked that his belief in aliens had shot back down to 50% after their discussion, he put that down to the fact that he's "always worried about things I wanna believe. If I wanna believe it I’m always skeptical."

Perhaps this renewed discussion about UFO sightings and US government secrets on the podcast will cause more guests with alien-related experience to flock to Texas to share their stories with Joe.