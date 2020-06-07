Joe Rogan explains why he "doesn't buy" Conor McGregor's retirement

Popular US podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has weighed in on Conor McGregor's shock retirement announcement, revealing why he has his doubts that it's genuine.

Joe Rogan is host to the wildly successful ‘Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast, which pulls in millions of viewers and listeners per episode and has featured stars such as Robert Downey Jr, Elon Musk, and much more.

However, away from podcasting, he has a background in competitive mixed-martial-arts commentating, and is friends with UFC entrepreneur Dana White. He has now weighed in on the Conor McGregor situation, after the Irish superstar announced a shock retirement on June 6.

"Hey guys I’ve decided to retire from fighting," McGregor tweeted. "Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it’s been! Here is a picture of myself and my mother in Las Vegas post one of my World title wins!"

Speaking to ESPN, the podcast host stated: "I don't buy it for a second! Conor McGregor's trying to get you to talk about him, and you just did. What better way to get people to talk about him when there's a spectacular fight – filled with people dominating."

Skepticism has reigned since McGregor announced his retirement; the Irish fighter has, in the past, moved away from fighting only to return some months later.

Topic starts at 2:25

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jn-AKrLRYM8

"What he did was hijack the situation!" Rogan finished, "and say he's retiring. I'm not buying it!" The host interviewing Rogan gave a smile and joked that the fact they were discussing McGregor meant it was "mission accomplished" for the Irish MMA star.

Only McGregor knows if he actually intends to retire, or whether the whole thing has been a publicity stunt of sorts. Rogan, for his part, clearly believes it is the latter.