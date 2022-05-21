Joe Rogan explains plan he had to overhaul JRE podcast studio

Joe Rogan has revealed that he’s considered scrapping his iconic podcast studio in favor of a mobile set-up that a few other podcasters have adopted.

Since the Joe Rogan Experience started all the way back in 2009, the backdrop of the show has ranged from comedy clubs and hotel rooms to Joe’s purpose-built studio in LA.

After making the move to Texas, Rogan’s background underwent an overhaul as he opted for a futuristic set-up that draped his new studio all in red. However, that didn’t last too long and the podcast host decided to replicate what he had in Los Angeles with a wood-paneled background.

The UFC commentator previously revealed that Kanye West even offered to remodel the studio for him, and while he didn’t spring for that idea, Joe has considered doing away with the studio set-up altogether.

During episode 1821 of the JRE Podcast, Rogan was chatting with his pals Bert Kreischer and Tom Hinchcliffe when the former was talking about his driving habits and how he takes Ubers more often than not.

Kreischer specifically pointed out that he doesn’t mind riding around the Mercedes Sprinter vans, which prompted Rogan to bring up his idea of going mobile with his podcast.

“We talked about… Jamie and I talked about taking one of those Sprinter vans and turning it into a mobile podcast studio!” he said, with Kreischer noting that other podcasters – like Jackass star Stev-o – have already started doing that.

Timestamp of 2:30

With Rogan being on the road a fair bit for his comedy shows and UFC events, a mobile set-up would likely help him, but it would certainly be a departure from what fans are used to.

The podcast giant didn’t state if it had gone any further than the idea stage, but if he’s considered it, it could be something we see happen down the line at some point. So, we’ll have to wait and see.