Joe Rogan dethroned on Spotify charts by new show but there’s a catch

Joe Rogan has lost his top spot on the Spotify podcast charts to a brand-new show. However, it comes with a little bit of a catch.

When Joe Rogan first sold the exclusive rights to Spotify for his podcast, the UFC commentator brought in millions of new subscribers. The streaming service, naturally, got right behind him, adding a video component to their app that hadn’t been there before.

Since then, Rogan has had a steady grip on the top of the podcast charts. The Joe Rogan Experience has outpaced every other show in terms of overall listeners, hours listened, and any other key metric you might be able to think of.

However, at times, he does fall away from the top spot. This has been due to a new podcast being launched, someone else having a massive guest on, and even fans not turning off their favorite show so that they reach that top spot.

Joe Rogan beaten by new The Rest Is podcast on Spotify

Well, at the start of December, it’s happened again. Well, at least on the United Kingdom’s Spotify charts anyway.

Rogan has been dethroned by The Rest is Classified, a new show from ‘The Rest Is’ franchise that focuses on everything to do with spies and espionage.

As of writing, the new podcast only has three episodes – that’s not including the teaser – after having only launched on November 28.

Spotify Joe Rogan has been beaten by a new podcast from The Rest Is, at least in the UK charts.

It isn’t just the UK charts where Rogan has fallen off top spot. The JRE show has been toppled in Ireland, Sweden, and Denmark. His podcast is outside the top 10 in Denmark, but sits inside the top 10 in both the other two.

Rogan still maintains the top spot on the US charts, as well as Canada and Australia.

However, in the US chart, he is being closely followed by Shawn Ryan. Ryan leapfrogged Rogan for a period a few months back. Crime Junkie and ChainsFR are both hot on the heels too. So, that may change soon too.