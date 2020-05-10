Joe Rogan defends Adele following weight loss controversy

Popular Comedian, podcast host and UFC commentator, Joe Rogan, has defended singer Adele after some commentators actually criticized her for sharing her weight loss progress.

Adele is one of the most successful singers in the world, known for hit records such as ‘Hello,’ ‘Rolling in the Deep’ and ‘Someone Like You.’

However, the platinum-selling artist surprisingly received some backlash after sharing a photo on Instagram which revealed her incredible efforts to lose weight.

A not insignificant number of Adele’s followers criticized her for supposedly conforming to societal beauty standards, but Rogan spoke up in defense of the 32-year-old star.

During one of his May 7 podcast, alongside comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, Joe Rogan highlighted her efforts and revealed that he was surprised at the reaction, “so many women were mad when Adele lost all that weight.”

“Why wouldn't you want to applaud someone who did something that's really difficult to do and is now healthier, if you're an Adele fan wouldn't you want her to be healthier?” Rogan asked, confused by the controversy.

He later pointed out that people were too harsh to take their issues with “beauty standards” out on the Adele and added that she looked much healthier than she did before.

“The only reason why anybody would want to fight against that, when so many people, overwhelmingly, thinks she looks better, is because they don't want to look at themselves,” he explained.

“You can’t decide that the way you look is what everybody should like,” Rogan continued, defending Adele's decision. “People have decided worldwide that fitter, healthier bodies are more attractive, that's just what it is. The beauty standards come from what people are attracted to.”

He claimed that while it might not be fair how beauty standards are set, it is not right to label them as a “bad thing” and called for people to stop putting “undue pressure” on stars like Adele who decide they want to better themselves in this manner.