Joe Rogan claims he’s gained 900k Twitter followers but something’s wrong

Podcast giant Joe Rogan claims he’s gained around 900,000 new followers on Twitter since Elon Musk’s takeover bid, however, the stats tell a different story on that front.

At the end of April, Elon Musk revealed that he’d tabled a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter outright after splashing out $3 billion to take up around 9% of the company’s shares.

Musk’s announcement sent shock waves across the internet, with many praising him for trying to take over Twitter and implement some changes. However, to this point, the South African business magnate has not yet completed his purchase – and has even threatened to fold the deal over details surrounding bots on Twitter.

Joe Rogan, who has had Musk on his podcast before, was one of those who spoke out in support of the move, claiming it’d be the shake-up the platform needed. Now, he’s revealed things have been a bit weird for him since then.

The UFC commentator was joined by Meghan Murphy during episode 1830 of the JRE Podcast, as the pair discussed Musk’s deal and how it’s already shaken up the platform.

“One of the weird things that is happening now, with Elon Musk buying Twitter or attempting to buy Twitter, they’ve done something different. And one of the things they’ve done different is, I’ve gained, now it’s 900,000 followers in a month or so,” Rogan said, claiming he was “in a box” of some kind.

He admitted that the spike may have been a result of bots, but claimed that every time he looks at Twitter, he’s gained “another hundred thousand” followers and it’s one platform that “grows faster than anything for him.”

While Rogan has certainly seen some growth on Twitter since the start of April, the numbers aren’t quite what he claims.

According to SocialBlade, he gained over 358,000 new followers in April and a further 270,000 in May. Even added together, those figures don’t come close to 900,000.

Rogan has been slightly more active on the platform in the last weeks, promoting his comedy tour and posting links to his Instagram, but he’s hardly having viral tweets that would be associated with an explosion in growth. So, who knows.