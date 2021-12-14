Joe Rogan claims Chris Pratt gets online hate due to being Christian

Joe Rogan defended Chris Pratt during the JRE podcast over hate he claims the Hollywood actor receives due to his Christian faith.

Following the announcement that Chris Pratt had landed roles as both Mario and Garfield in two upcoming animated films, the popular actor has received backlash on social media.

According to Joe Rogan, the Hollywood star is being unfairly singled out due to his religion. The podcast comedian argued that him being Christian is a big reason he’s hated.

Joe Rogan claims Chris Pratt is bullied online for being Christian

During the December 14 JRE podcast episode, Joe Rogan opened up about how he believed Hollywood actor Chris Pratt was being harassed online for being openly Christian. “Even Chris Pratt gets into trouble because he’s Christian,” he said. “He’s the nices f**king guy I have ever met in my life.”

When Rogan’s guest brought up popular memes made about the actor, the podcast host snapped, “I don’t give a f**k what they are saying about him. They’re all insane people. What it is, is a bully pile on. These people see someone being vulnerable and they snipe at him. He hasn’t done nothing.”

The UFC commentator then reiterated his claim that Pratt was being singled out. “He’s one of the rare guys in Hollywood. He’s a Christian, and pretty open about it. And because of that, they attack him,” he said. “It’s something so simple as he just believes in Jesus and he likes to be a good person. And they are just like “F**K HIM!”

Joe Rogan also shared positive experiences he’s had with the actor and praised him for how he treats others. “I’ve seen him interact with people and he’s super normal. He’s super kind and fun to be around. He talks with everyone, all walks of life.”

The Spotify podcast host revealed that he had been on a few hunting trips with Chris Pratt in Utah in the past. Based on his strong defense of the Guardians of the Galaxy lead, perhaps we will see the star as a guest on his JRE podcast one day.