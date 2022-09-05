Joe Rogan calls Jake Paul a “legit” boxer amid Anderson Silva fight rumors

Joe Rogan says he “loves” the idea of a Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight amid rumors of it happening in the near future.

It’s well documented at this point that Jake Paul was supposed to fight in August – first against Tommy Fury, and then against Hasim Rahman Jr. – but that didn’t happen.

Instead, the YouTuber-turned-boxer has been left looking at making his return to the ring in October, with rumors suggesting that he’ll fight UFC legend Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva – who has also made his own waves in boxing, picking up a 3-1 record so far.

Jake has already stated that he’ll be the “underdog” against whoever he fights in October, but if it is to be Silva that he faces, Joe Rogan is pretty excited by the prospect of that.

Joe Rogan weighs in on Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva fight rumors

During his Fight Companion show for the UFC’s September 3 card in Paris, Rogan was asked for his thoughts on the potential fight between Jake and Anderson – seeing as he’s a pretty big fan of both of them.

“I love it!” Joe answered. “If Jake Paul really decides to fight Anderson, that’s a very, very, very tough fight.” Brendan Schaub, one of Joe’s guests for the show, noted that he’d previously pushed Jake to fight Anderson rather than calling out Michael Bisping for a bout in the ring.

“Jake Paul is one of the smartest marketers that the sport has ever seen and he can fight – he’s got balls! And, the thing is, people think he’s this YouTube guy and he can’t fight… look at the way he knocked out Tyron Woodley,” the JRE host added.

“Come the f**k on. I have said this multiple times, if that guy was just a boxer and you’d never known anything about his YouTube background and you saw him knock out Tyron Woodley with one shot, you’d be like holy sh*t there’s this new guy coming up and he’s a bad motherf**ker. He’s really legit.”

While Jake has said that his opponent for his October fight is locked in, it hasn’t yet been confirmed as to who he’ll be fighting.

If it is to be Silva, it goes against his previous promise of fighting a pro boxer, but the UFC legend has proven his credentials in the ring. He’s defeated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and made light work of Tito Ortiz in his last two fights.

Though, we’ll just have to keep an eye on how things unfold.