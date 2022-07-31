Joe Rogan believes Elon Musk may resurrect $44bn Twitter buyout deal

Connor Bennett . Last updated: Jul 31, 2022

Joe Rogan believes that Elon Musk may resurrect his Twitter buyout deal after the Tesla and SpaceX boss pulled out of the move at the beginning of July.

Back in April, Elon Musk shocked the internet when he revealed that he was planning to make a move for Twitter. The South African business magnate initially purchased a small portion of the company but targetted a complete buyout of the social media platform shortly after.

After a few months of negotiations, which seemingly hinged on Musk getting details about the number of bots on Twitter, the $44 billion deal collapsed on July 8 as Musk’s camp “concluded that Twitter’s figures on spam accounts are not verifiable.”

It has been a few weeks since the 51-year-old terminated the deal, however, his pal Joe Rogan believes that it could still be resurrected.

Joe Rogan says Elon Musk could still buy Twitter

Speaking to comedian Theo Von on episode 1847 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator suggested that Musk could still have some interest in making the splashy purchase.

“He [Musk] might still buy it [Twitter]. This whole thing that’s going on right now… this is like in my opinion, this is a way for us to find out exactly how many bots are on Twitter, this is the best way,” the podcast giant said.

Rogan noted that if Musk completed the purchase then he’d get the figures he’s after and everyone would finally have a conclusive answer. “He thinks it’s far more than 5% and he thinks that the way they determined 5% is not adequate,” he added.

As the podcast host notes, it’s only his opinion and he’s not got any inside information, but he and Musk have had a close relationship in the past.

We’ll just have to wait and see if his hunch turns out to be right, but it would be a pretty shocking move if Twitter sold at this stage.