Joe Rogan baffled after Instagram deletes his dog’s post for violating guidelines

Podcast host Joe Rogan was left flabbergasted after his dog, Marshall Mae, had their Instagram post removed for supposedly violating “community guidelines.”

Joe Rogan is no stranger to controversy, having dealt with allegations of racism and “misinformation” on his Spotify podcast earlier in the year.

Now, however, his dog seems to have learned from the UFC commentator and has gotten into his own bit of drama after a post on the canine’s Instagram page was deemed too inappropriate for the site.

In the post, Marshall Mae was pictured sitting next to a dead tarantula he found in his house – something Instagram claimed violated their guidelines on “violence.”

Instagram sends Joe Rogan’s pet to the dog house

Taking to his own Instagram, Joe Rogan posted a picture of the message Instagram sent him about post violating guidelines and couldn’t believe what was going on.

“I’m sure this is the algorithm or some mistake, but my dog Marshall Mae’s post got removed for being against ‘our guidelines on violence and incitement’ for a picture of him sitting next to a dead tarantula we found in our house,” Joe explained.

He further explained that he captioned the picture, “Well that’s it, we’re just going to have to burn the whole house down,” with a fire and screaming emoji.

Luckily, after Rogan voiced his confusion about Instagram removing the 2019 photo, prompting many of his followers to mock the Facebook-owned platform, the site reverted its deletion.

Still, it’s not clear exactly why the photo originally violated community guidelines and it’s unknown if Rogan’s immense social media presence pushed Instagram to rectify the mistake.