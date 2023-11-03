Joe Jonas confused as CVS worker says he ‘looks crazy in person’

Jonas Brothers member Joe Jonas took to TikTok to express his shock and confusion after a CVS security guard told him he “looked crazy in person.”

Meeting a celebrity you admire can be nerve-wracking. In September, one fan was seen getting on his knees out of excitement after meeting Adin Ross. Even IShowSpeed became starstruck and fell on his knees when meeting his idol Christiano Ronaldo.

However, being starstruck can appear in multiple forms, which was proven when singer Joe Jonas told fans about a fan encounter he had at a CVS store.

The Jonas Brothers singer was dressed in a beige cap, a blue shirt, and a brown leather jacket as he took to TikTok to tell fans about an unusual fan encounter he’d just had, and viewers were quick to say that the fan had clearly been stunned.

Joe Jonas was told he “looks crazy” by CVS security

In a recent TikTok, Joe told fans about a recent trip to CVS where a security guard said he looked “crazy in person.”

“I just walked into CVS and the security guy goes, ‘Oh! Joe Jonas?'” Joe recalled in the video. “And I said, ‘Hey man, what’s going on?’ and I shook his hand and he goes, ‘Man, you look crazy in person.'”

He added with a confused look on his face, “Is that a compliment?”

In the comments section, fans tried to soften the blow. “Maybe he just meant to say ‘It’s crazy to see you in person,'” one fan wrote.

Another one added: “LMFAOOOOOO he was def trying to say “it’s crazy to see you in person” and he will definitely think about this for the rest of his life.”

However, his younger brother Nick Jonas brought some brotherly love to the comment section as he wrote: “You do look crazy though… so…”

Joe Jonas is currently going through a divorce from Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, who he shares two children with.