Joe Biden breaks the internet as US takes historic steps to decriminalize weed

US President Joe Biden has announced he’ll be taking steps to federally decriminalize weed, and the internet is going wild.

Slowly but surely, cannabis use across the United States has become more accepted, as more states continue to legalize the use of the substance.

Currently, the medical use of cannabis has been legalized in 39 states across the country, with 19 of them also allowing the recreational use of the drug.

Now, President Joe Biden has announced on October 6 that he’ll be taking historic steps to fix the country’s failed approach to cannabis.

Joe Biden breaks the internet as US decriminalizes weed

The US President revealed his plans on Twitter to decriminalize marijuana across the country, starting with pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession that have left thousands of citizens without equal opportunities.

“As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana. Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach,” he said.

“I’m pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result. My pardon will remove this burden.”

He also called for governors to pardon simple state marijuana possession offenses, as nobody should be in a local jail or state prison for it.

The US President added that cannabis is classified at the same level as heroin, and called on the Secretary of the Department of Health, to initiate the process of reviewing how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

Internet reacts to US decriminalizing weed

Biden’s announcement almost instantly went trending on Twitter globally.

One user replied with an edited photo of the President smoking a joint with the caption: “if only i could be there to hotbox the oval office with you tonight sir.”

Another suggested the President go even further, and fully legalize it country-wide. “This is all great but i have one more suggestion: how about we federally legalize it already? it’s far past time.”