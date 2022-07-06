Jinny soars past Pokimane, Ironmouse & more for most-watched female Twitch streamers

Dylan Horetski . 2 hours ago

Korean Twitch streamer ‘Jinny’ has soared past Pokimane, Ironmouse & more to become the second most-watched female Twitch streamer thanks to her IRL streams where she travels to visit a wide variety of places.

Every month, Twitch sees a different creator climb to the top of the most-watched streamer chart for a variety of reasons.

Pokimane, Ironmouse, and Amouranth are regularly at the top of the website, but for June 2022 — there’s a new star

The star of the show is Jinnytty, who soared past Pokimane, Ironmouse, and more to secure second place with nearly two million watch hours on Twitch.

Jinny takes over the second most-watched female streamer spot

Twitch: Jinny Jinny has amassed almost 800k followers on her Twitch channel.

Thanks to StreamsCharts, we know that Jinnytty became the second most-watched female streamer on Twitch with 1.65m watch hours, which is over 50% more than the following month. While her channel was watched only 110k more hours than Pokimane and 550k more hours than Ironmouse, she also streamed significantly longer than both.

Jinny’s stream time was 319 hours, while Pokimane and Ironmouse streamed for 77 hours and 134 hours respectively. The Korean streamer fell short of Amouranth’s stream time by over 50 hours in June, while Amouranth further secured her spot with 3.76m watch hours.

Here are the top 10 female Twitch streamers:

Amouranth

Jinnytty

Pokimane

Saddummy

Fuslie

Ironmouse

39daph

Kyedae

IJenz

Rivers_GG

StreamsCharts With 1.65m watch hours during the month of June, Jinny took second place from Pokimane.

Jinny has gained popularity thanks to IRL streams while traveling to a variety of places.

The creator’s broadcasts have also been the home of quite a few interesting interactions with strangers, including one who insulted her career choice and another that “scammed” her out of money.

While she’s up in popularity for the month of June, we’ll have to wait to see if she holds her spot for the upcoming months.