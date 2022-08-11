EntertainmentEntertainment

JiDion claims he was arrested by French police and spent night in jail

Michael Gwilliam
JiDion
Jidion in paris
TikTok/Jidion

Popular YouTuber JiDion says he spent a night in a Paris jail after French police arrested him.

JiDion has been touring the world recently going to TwitchCon, getting banned from Wimbledon and most recently, he’s apparently even been arrested in Paris.

On August 10, the YouTuber star posted a TikTok of himself in front of the Eifel Tower in Paris, indicating that he had made his way to the French capital.

However, for reasons that are not yet known, he seems to have found himself in more trouble.

“Just spent the night in a Paris jail so banger soon,” he said on social media with a French flag and smiley face emoji.

In a follow-up tweet, the banned Twitch streamer posted a photo of numerous police officers huddled together with the caption, “Guess who went to jail that night.”

So far, JiDion has not explained what happened to result in him being arrested and jailed, but luckily, it seems like he was released one day later.

If history is any indication, JiDion should have one hell of a YouTube video lined up explaining the situation and his fans are certainly waiting with bated breath for it to be uploaded and to find out exactly what is going on.

JiDion hasn’t said when the video will be going live, but when it does, we’ll be sure to update this story with all the details.

