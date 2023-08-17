JiDion banned from Target after security hears disturbing text-to-speech donation

Popular streamer JiDion was banned from Target after one of his viewers sent a very concerning text-to-speech joke.

JiDion has become one of the biggest streamers on the planet despite being permanently banned on Twitch. The 22-year-old’s wild prank content has earned him millions of followers across Rumble, TikTok, and YouTube.

However, his content has caused some problems for the streamer in the past. Infamously, he was banned from all NBA events after sleeping at a WNBA game and even arrested for criminal trespassing.

Article continues after ad

In a new video, JiDion went to Target and while he spent a lot of time chilling with fans, he couldn’t help but prank a few customers, leading to security kicking him out, but not before a wildly inappropriate text-to-speech donation.

Article continues after ad

JiDion’s Target prank backfires after text-to-speech joke goes too far

During the trip, JiDion tried to convert a shopper to Mormonism and when she refused, he asked if she would like her very own planet.

“I call dibs on Uranus,” he joked

“That’s rude,” she retorted and left to alert Target staff.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

(segments begin at 6:17 and 8:45)

A few moments later, JiDion tried to explain the situation to security, reiterating his belief that Mormons get their own planet – a misconception that originated with South Park creators’ Broadway show ‘The Book of Mormon.’

The security wasn’t buying it, and as JiDion was being kicked out, a text-to-speech donation played pleading with him not to “shoot up” the store.

Article continues after ad

In an instant, JiDion hightailed it, aware that things could have gone from bad to a lot worse now that his viewers had taken things to the extreme.

Article continues after ad

In the video title, JiDion claimed that the text-to-speech donation had gotten him banned from the store, but it’s not clear if the ban applies to every Target or just that location. In any case, the bans seem to just keep piling up for the young content creator.