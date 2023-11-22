Jessica Jung fans welcome K-pop singer back to music after new EP release

Former Girls’ Generation singer Jessica Jung returned to music with the release of her Beep Beep EP, and fans welcomed her back with open arms.

It’s been four long years since Jessia Jung (known synonymously as simply Jessica) last released music. “Call Me Before You Sleep,” which featured dual Korean/Japanese versions with GIRIBOY and CrazyBoy, showed great promise for the burgeoning young talent.

In 2020, Jessica dropped her debut novel, Shine, which became a Top 5 New York Times best-seller. She later issued a follow-up titled Bright in early 2022. She also appeared on two reality TV shows, Sisters Who Make Waves and Great Dance Crew.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, Jessica makes her triumphant return to music with a six-track EP, as well as an accompanying music video.

Jessica makes a return to music, and fans are ecstatic

Jessica makes quite a splash with her just-released Beep Beep EP, packed full of pop hooks and infectious beats. From the title track, for which a music video also arrived, to songs like “Set Me Free,” it’s clear the superstar is happier than she’s ever been. Her talent really shines across the album.

Fans immediately welcomed the singer back with open arms, taking to Twitter/X and Instagram to post their sweet messages.

Article continues after ad

“I really miss your unique voice, you are my inspiration, you Always put a beautiful message into your song that’s why i like it,” wrote one fan, adding how “Set Me Free” is their favorite track.

Article continues after ad

“We all missed a lot your sweet voice,” echoed another.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Over on YouTube, beneath the “Beep Beep” video, one user made sure to express how deeply moved they are by her work and ethic. “I can’t help feel extremely grateful for Jessica’s hard work and not giving up,” they wrote. “It is she alone that holds against all the false narrative about her, and she still stay as authentic as possible through every word she says and most importantly every song she releases.”

Article continues after ad

“Very proud of you and thank you for being a strong inspiration to me to fight for my dreams,” added a fan.

Article continues after ad

“BEEP BEEP is the best thing I’ve heard today” a fan praised on Twitter/X.

One fan also admitted Beep Beep is now their favorite Jessica album.

The praise continued to roll in. “I love this beautiful, lovely and sweetest song! You are my role model to follow!” wrote a fan.

Another fan kept it simple, only writing, “Slaaaaaaaaay.”

Article continues after ad

Beep Beep EP is Jessica’s first body of work in six years. Her last project, My Decade, arrived in the summer of 2017. With “Beep Beep” and its stunningly pastel visual, she plants her flag once again. It’s like she never left.