Jessica Blevins reveals she’s stepping down as Ninja’s manager after Pokimane legal threat

Jessica Blevins, wife and manager to husband Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins, revealed she’s ready to step down as her hubby’s admin — weeks after she got flak for sending Twitch star Pokimane a legal threat.

Last month, popular streamer Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys became the victim of a vicious hate raid orchestrated by fellow influencer Jidion.

Jidion copped a permanent ban from Twitch for his involvement in the raid, prompting him to turn to Fortnite star Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins for help.

During a broadcast with Jidion, Ninja appeared to text his Twitch representative, claiming he would ask them to reinstate the banned streamer (which you can watch in the YouTube video below).

Pokimane called out Ninja as a result of this supposed lifeline — which ended up leading to one of the most unexpected feuds in streaming history.

Ninja’s wife and manager, Jessica Blevins, sent Pokimane a message via Twitter DM, claiming that she and Tyler were “considering everything defamation of character and are getting our legal team involved.”

While all’s been quiet on this front ever since — with no word at all from neither Jessica nor Tyler — it looks like she’s ready to step down from her role as Ninja’s manager weeks after this drama took place.

In an interview with Sportify It, published on February 4 — three weeks after her threat of legal action toward Anys — Blevins claimed that she’s making plans to focus on her own streaming career and hire a new manager for her husband.

Jessica Blevins stepping down as Ninja’s manager

“We’re realizing that there will come a time, and it may come sooner rather than later, that I won’t be his manager anymore,” she admitted.

“But with how much I’m doing, there’s going to be a time where we need to hire a manager that we can trust. Someone who eats, breathes, and sleeps team Ninja like I have done, and I can focus on my own stuff and take a step back.”

Blevins is a streamer in her own right with a sizeable audience on Twitch, recently snagging a deal with Xbox and OPI amid their ongoing collaboration — a solid move amid her efforts to concentrate on her own brand.

I’m excited to be teaming up with @Xbox and @OPI_PRODUCTS to share their new gaming-inspired spring collection #OPIXBOX. My first color is #SuziIsMyAvatar! I love that the color was named after Suzi, the co-founder of OPI, a female empowering role model! 11 more shade to try! #ad pic.twitter.com/TGXnfY00JN — Jessica Blevins (@JessicaBlevins) February 4, 2022

Jessica claims that Ninja has been “super supportive” of this initiative, saying he “just wants to see me happy.”

For now, there’s been no news regarding the legal issues levied toward Anys after Ninja’s stream with Jidion — but with her Twitch contract expiring and her sudden collaboration with Jidion on the horizon, it looks like there’s far more news from the streaming icon coming soon, regardless.