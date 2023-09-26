Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick slammed for sliding into NFL player’s DMs by his wife

After DMing NFL player Nick Bawden, Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick got called out by his rather displeased wife.

The New York Jets played the New England Patriots over the weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

In attendance were Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick, Snooki, Mike The Situation, Sammi Sweetheart, JWoww, and Deena.

Though the Shore family was there to watch the game, Pivarnick allegedly slid into a player’s DMs moments before the game, causing his wife to call her out for trying to talk to a married man.

Instagram: angelinamtv Angelina Pavirnick slid into a married man’s DMs before his NFL game, causing his wife to expose her on TikTok.

Angelina Pivarnick threatened wife of NFL player with cease and desist

Alexis Bawden, wife of Jets player Nick Bawden, exposed Pivarnick for DMing her husband before his game on Sunday.

Alexis was so taken aback by Pivarnick’s message, which read “see u soon,” that she took to TikTok to air out the full story.

In her viral video, Alexis opened up by saying, “Guys, I have tea — and it’s piping, piping hot.” She continued, “So I’m on the field to say ‘hi’ to my husband before he plays…”

Alexis proceeded to say that she realized who Snooki was when she saw her, but admitted to not knowing anyone else from the Jersey Shore cast.

Continuing to explain the situation to her followers, Alexis addressed Pivarnick’s name as “Angela,” despite it really being Angelina. She then said a brunette woman “peeped” her, however, Alexis couldn’t tell if it was Pivarnick or not.

When Alexis saw the DM that Pivarnick sent her husband, she then put two-and-two together, realizing that the woman staring at her on the field was indeed Jersey Shore’s Pivarnick.

Alexis finished her explainer video showing followers that her husband’s Instagram account was full of photos of their family, so Pivarnick should have known better.

She then called Pivarnick weird, saying, “If you’re a fan of her, she’s weird — that’s weird. You don’t message a married woman’s man that you’re going to see him soon after you see his wife looking fly on the field, weirdo.”

After Pivarnick saw Alexis’s TikTok video, she sent her a rather lengthy DM, to which Alexis again exposed on the social media platform.

Though Pivarnick also asked Alexis to take her TikToks down, Alexis refused. Pivarnick then took to her Instagram story to release a statement, saying, “His wife is clearly a clout chaser and I only spoke to players I knew and in a friendly way, not a married man.”

Pivarnick then threatened to send Alexis a “cease and desist” order if she didn’t stop ‘slandering’ her name. It’s unknown what the status of any legal documents is; however, it’s clear the two women are not on the same page in the fallout of this latest drama.

