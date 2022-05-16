Jermell Charlo claims boxers “need to learn” from Jake & Logan Paul’s legacy

Jake and Logan Paul have pulled off incredible feats in boxing so far in their careers, and Light Middleweight Champion Jermell Charlo believes other boxers can learn from their legacy.

Not everyone took Jake and Logan Paul seriously when they started boxing. However, that changed after Jake knocked out former MMA champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, and Logan went the distance against Floyd Mayweather.

While the doubters and haters are still abundant they’ve won the approval of some big names in combat sports including Anderson Silva, Israel Adesanya, Mike Tyson, and Tyson Fury. Now, you can add Jermell Charlo to the list.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Charlo admitted he’s a fan of Jake and Logan Paul. “I f**k with the Paul Brothers,” he said. “I like what they’re doing. Let them keep boxing and keep going. They’re gaining experience in boxing right now.

“They’re doing what they’re supposed to do. They’re doing what legacy makers are doing, and that’s why I feel like the Paul Brothers, they’re going to keep doing what they’re doing and making big money in boxing and on YouTube.”

However, rather than just praising them and claiming they’re good for the sport, he took it a step further and insisted other boxers could learn from the way they handle business. “Boxers need to learn from that s**t, bro.”

What’s more, the Paul brothers have only just begun. Jake was the third highest-earning boxer in the past year and wants to use that momentum to take on Canelo Alvarez next after his surprise loss against Dmitry Bivol.

Meanwhile, Logan is returning to the sport after taking an extended break following his stellar performance against Mayweather. Only time will tell how far they can go. But boxers like Charlo have high hopes.