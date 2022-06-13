Jennifer Aniston explains why TikTok is “diluting” an actor’s job

In an interview with Variety, Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has claimed that creators on platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are affecting actors and their roles.

As one of the fastest-growing brands in the world, TikTok has dominated the internet since its creation in 2016.

The app has kickstarted careers for a plethora of content creators including Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae & Noah Beck. Not to mention, numerous existing celebrities from music legends to Hollywood’s most famous stars have also joined in the trend.

However, ‘Horrible Bosses’ actress Jennifer Aniston claimed that this could all be having a damaging effect on an actor’s career particularly when it comes to creators trying to find fame.

Advertisement

Jennifer Aniston on TikTok and fame

Aniston joined Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan for Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors’ interview. As she brought up Stan’s performance in the hit Disney+ TV show ‘Pam & Tommy,’ the duo discussed the wild pop-cultural events that occurred during the 90s and how it differs from today.

Aniston, who starred in the iconic 90s TV show ‘Friends,’ discussed also how the industry has changed for her over the years and how platforms such as TikTok have changed the way we look at fame.

She claimed: “I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different — more streaming services, more people. You’re famous from TikTok. You’re famous from YouTube. You’re famous from Instagram. It’s sort of almost like it’s diluting our actor’s job.”

Advertisement

Topic begins at 9:35

However, Aniston argued that the trend began all the way back in the 90s when the internet started to pick up steam and led to the now-infamous events behind ‘Pam & Tommy.’

“It was right at the time when the internet really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous,” Aniston added. “This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean — Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those.”

Read More: Binley Mega Chippy owner responds to incredible viral TikTok fame

No TikTok stars have reacted to Aniston’s comments as of writing. However, it proves that the dispute is clearly reaching everyone from our homes to Hollywood.