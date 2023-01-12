Jenna Ortega responds to Lady Gaga recreating iconic ‘Wednesday’ dance

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega has responded to Lady Gaga recreating her iconic dance from the show after it became a viral trend on TikTok.

Netflix series ‘Wednesday’ debuted in November 2022, and it immediately became a huge hit, taking over social media.

Jenna Ortega played the starring role of Wednesday Addams in the series, and fans absolutely loved her portrayal. In particular, they loved the scene in which she performs her now-iconic dance.

The dance became a trend on TikTok to the tune of Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary,’ and the singer herself even went on to recreate the routine in her own TikTok video.

In an interview with Variety at the Golden Globes awards on January 10, Jenna Ortega responded to Lady Gaga recreating her dance.

“It’s really strange,” Jenna said. “You know what’s funny? A long time ago, I worked with a hairdresser who used to work with her and I had just seen Lady Gaga in concert in Boston a couple of years before and she had made me a video saying, ‘Oh, hey, Jenna! I heard you’re a fan,’ and it was a really, really sweet video.”

She went on to say: “I doubt she even remembers or has any idea who I was back then, but to see her do that now, it was kind of one of those moments where you acknowledge that life changes really, really fast and it’s really crazy.”

Ortega does have an account of her own on TikTok, but she currently isn’t active on the platform, with only one video on her profile, dated June 2022. Some fans are hopeful that the star may start uploading more content to the app at some point in the future.