Jenna Ortega might have blocked Adin Ross after he asked her on a date

On January 12, worlds collided as Twitch streamer Adin Ross decided to shoot his shot at Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega by asking her out for a nice dinner. Just a few days later, however, it looks like she might have actually blocked him on social media without even giving a response.

Jenna Ortega has a huge bank of shows and movies under her belt, but she skyrocketed to global stardom after playing the lead role in Netflix’s Wednesday, a spin-off series on Wednesday Addams of the Addams Family.

The 20-year-old actress has become an icon in her own way and this wasn’t something that escaped Adin, 22, who decided to try his luck when he asked her out for dinner.

“Shooting my official shot at you,” he said in a tweet tagging the actress. “Just give me one chance to take you out to some nice dinner.”

A few days later, after no public response from Jenna, Adin might have received his answer — but it’s not quite what he would have wanted.

According to BigStreamAlerts, an account that automatically posts when big Twitch streamers follow or unfollow people on Twitter, Adin unfollowed Jenna just 3 days after the initial tweet.

While this may look like him giving up on his pursuit, a follow-up tweet suggested that it’s more likely she blocked him, as he still follows Jenna’s brother Isaac.

If a user blocks someone who follows them, it automatically removes that person from their follower list, hence ‘unfollowing’ them, even though they’ve actually been blocked.

Obviously, this cannot be confirmed at the time of writing without Adin or Jenna themselves speaking out on it.

Adin might mention it in one of his upcoming Twitch streams, though we shouldn’t expect a comment from Jenna any time soon.