Jenna Marbles & Julien Solomita announce their engagement - Dexerto

Once-YouTube sensation Jenna Marbles is now finally engaged to her long-time partner Julien Solomita. The couple have been dating since 2013, and will be getting married sometime in the near future.

Jenna Marbles is getting married to her long-term partner Julien Solomita soon. The couple have been together since 2013, but decided to make things official earlier in 2021.

Julien announced the news at the start of an April 15 stream on Twitch. He explained that he had decided to do it there because it is his “happy place,” and he wanted to share the news with his loyal streaming fanbase.

“A little while ago, I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. We are engaged.”

Advertisement

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The announcement got a lot of love and support from his Twitch chat. When asked about how long it’s been in the works, Julien said “probably longer ago than you think.”

“I’m very excited. It feels good to get the words out because I wanted to tell you for a while but I didn’t because it was giving me anxiety. I kind of held onto it. Today I realized that it flipped and it was giving me more anxiety to hold onto it,” he said.

Jenna is yet to announce the engagement on her own social media platforms. The once-Queen of YouTube has taken a step back from the public eye after old videos with racist content resurfaced back in June 2020.

Advertisement

Read More: ZHC to replace James Charles as host of Instant Influencer

“She’s offline, as you know, but still very much part of my life. Now it’s official.”

Julien also showed off the duo’s engagement rings, with Solomita getting a nice silver band while Jenna got a stunning diamond ring.

The Twitch streamer did not announce when they’ll be getting married.