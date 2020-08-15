Jeffree Star slammed for another "gross" palette name

Jeffree Star has caused a stir in the beauty world yet again, after announcing a brand new eyeshadow palette with a very odd name, the latest in a series of controversial branding decisions.

Despite his past and present dramas in the YouTube scene, Jeffree Star has cemented himself as a powerhouse of the beauty industry, not just in the YouTube world but on a global scale.

Advertisement

After his 2018 series with Shane Dawson "the Secret World of Jeffree Star," viewers were introduced for the first time to the sheer expanse of his wealth, and in a later series got a glimpse into the process of creating a staple Jeffree Star palette.

Star received backlash in May when he announced his palette “Cremated.” Some fans insisted that the name was “insensitive to people who died and were cremated” and others said it was just in “bad taste.”

Advertisement

Read More: TikTok star Larray apologizes after offensive tweets resurface

He responded that people were just “bored and want[ed] to be offended by something new,” and the palette still went on to sell out completely.

Then on August 14, Star announced a new palette collection launching – with an even more eyebrow-raising name.

The inside of the #ORGY palettes 💦🍫🤎 The entire collection will be launching AUG. 21ST @ 10AM PST / 1PM EST 👅 #jeffreestarcosmetics pic.twitter.com/XHAg1XSaNh — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 14, 2020

The backlash has returned, with the announcement of his new nude eyeshadow palette with a substantially more risqué name.

Advertisement

Fans began to call him out following his initial announcement on Twitter. “You’re aware like 12 year olds buy your stuff,” one person said, “the parents would be mortified.” Others called it “gross.”

You're aware like 12 year olds buy your stuff. They're gonna be asking their parents "can you get me jeffree star's orgy collection?". The parent would be mortified. I hate it lmao — Flynn (@xits_flynnx) August 13, 2020

GROSS younger audiences buy your stuff. Why would you call it this — MissingNo (@missingno6969) August 14, 2020

Some people defended the name, however, pointing out that companies such as Benefit have products like ‘Better Than Sex” mascara, which has cemented itself as a staple product used by a wide age range.

If people give you shit for this title, NARS has a blush named orgasm there’s a mascara called better than sex, there’s so much “sexual” terms in the makeup industry — Angela Marie (@peaches1813) August 13, 2020

However, YouTube seems to agree that the marketing is a little too much, as the video announcing the palette was pushed back after YouTube seemed to deem the thumbnail “too sexual” according to Star.

Advertisement

Slight delay on my video reveal upload... 😂🤎💦👅 #YouTube said my thumbnail was too sexual so I’m switching it out and doing a re-edit! — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 14, 2020

In an instagram story, Star explained that the controversial name was as a result of the huge 30-pan range of tones in what he described as an “or*y of nudes.” Though this doesn’t seem to have calmed the uproar.

The full range, including the nude palette, will be launching on August 21.