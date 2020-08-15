DLive Warzone TV + Movies Apex Legends Season 6
Jeffree Star slammed for another "gross" palette name

by Georgina Smith
Jeffree Star has caused a stir in the beauty world yet again, after announcing a brand new eyeshadow palette with a very odd name, the latest in a series of controversial branding decisions.

Despite his past and present dramas in the YouTube scene, Jeffree Star has cemented himself as a powerhouse of the beauty industry, not just in the YouTube world but on a global scale.

After his 2018 series with Shane Dawson "the Secret World of Jeffree Star," viewers were introduced for the first time to the sheer expanse of his wealth, and in a later series got a glimpse into the process of creating a staple Jeffree Star palette.

Star received backlash in May when he announced his palette “Cremated.” Some fans insisted that the name was “insensitive to people who died and were cremated” and others said it was just in “bad taste.”

He responded that people were just “bored and want[ed] to be offended by something new,” and the palette still went on to sell out completely.

Then on August 14, Star announced a new palette collection launching – with an even more eyebrow-raising name.

The backlash has returned, with the announcement of his new nude eyeshadow palette with a substantially more risqué name.

Fans began to call him out following his initial announcement on Twitter. “You’re aware like 12 year olds buy your stuff,” one person said, “the parents would be mortified.” Others called it “gross.”

Some people defended the name, however, pointing out that companies such as Benefit have products like ‘Better Than Sex” mascara, which has cemented itself as a staple product used by a wide age range.

However, YouTube seems to agree that the marketing is a little too much, as the video announcing the palette was pushed back after YouTube seemed to deem the thumbnail “too sexual” according to Star.

In an instagram story, Star explained that the controversial name was as a result of the huge 30-pan range of tones in what he described as an “or*y of nudes.” Though this doesn’t seem to have calmed the uproar.

The full range, including the nude palette, will be launching on August 21.