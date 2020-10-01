Jeffree Star exposes his ex-boyfriend for allegedly stealing from him

YouTuber and makeup mogul Jeffree Star hasn’t exactly been shy about advertising his relationship with pro basketball player Andre Marhold — but it looks like this latest romance is coming to a nasty end on social media.

Following his highly-publicized split from long term boyfriend Nathan Schwandt in January, Star began seeing basketball pro Andre Marhold in August, which spurred its own controversy after some critics accused Star of being a homewrecker.

Claiming that Marhold was already married and that his wife had allegedly stated his involvement with Star had “ruined the whole family,” Star was quick to hit back against these accusations, arguing that Marhold has “never been married. He’s not married. I didn’t steal anyone’s f**king husband.”

However, it looks like the tide has suddenly turned, as Star and Marhold appear to be on not-so-friendly terms.

An Instagram comment from Jeffree Star on Marhold’s profile, made on September 30, alleges that the athlete had stolen items from Star’s home — flinging a few insults, in the process.

“Hey!” Star wrote. “Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back that you stole from my house? What kind of lowlife f**king scum does that? Give it back! If you need a return label, just ask!”

While Marhold has yet to provide a direct response to his ex’s claims, he did seem to hit back at the issue in a few posts on his backup Instagram account, posting to his Story: “F**k all that.”

That’s not all; Marhold also posted a video of himself flexing in his designer clothes with the caption, “Reading yall DMs & comments, hilarious.”

It seems that Marhold is completely unbothered by Star’s insinuations that he’d stolen from him, if his posts are anything to go by, although Star’s fans are a completely different situation altogether.

Despite the hullabaloo, some fans and fellow influencers are questioning if the purported theft even happened, as rapper CupkakKe alleged that she saw the couple leaving a gas station together.

But I just saw them walking out the gas station together 🤔 so what's really the truth https://t.co/1rKqgB2qbI — CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) September 30, 2020

For now, it’s unclear what really went down between the ex-couple — but that isn’t stopping viewers for keeping a close eye on his YouTube channel in case he uploads an explanation about the drama.