Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson spark backlash over first collab since drama

YouTubers Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson have been subject to a fair amount of backlash over the last year, forcing Dawson to temporarily leave the internet. Star has just announced their first collab together since it all went down, and it’s sparked a fair bit of criticism from netizens.

Continuously one of the biggest beauty YouTubers, Jeffree Star has maintained over 16 million subscribers on the channel he started in 2006. However, over the past year, the makeup mogul has had to face continuous accusations of racism as well as allegedly having a romantic relationship with rapper Kanye West.

When it comes to Shane Dawson’s situation, things are similar to his friend. However, after rumors of being investigated for multiple charges surfaced, the creator decided to step away from the internet temporarily before facing backlash with his first return just a few months later.

Jeffree Star has recently revealed that he will be uploading a video with the controversial creator soon on his YouTube channel, Dawson’s first official online appearance since he left the platform a year ago.

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson collab

In a tweet posted on September 27 by Star, the creator revealed that the duo’s makeup collaboration has made its way to Nordstrom Rack, a store that Jeffree seemingly does not enjoy having his makeup in.

Making a bad situation even worse, the store has put his product on the clearance shelf.

Brand new video will be up THIS FRIDAY! 🤯 @shanedawson and I react to finding our makeup collab in Nordstrom Rack… we went on the hunt w cameras! ..and I answer all of your questions 💯 pic.twitter.com/W9Y54RWwOL — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) September 29, 2021

That’s not all; apparently, Star also uploaded a video to his Instagram stories and referenced what they’re going to cover in the video together, including reference to a seemingly unknown deleted YouTube video.

Jeffree Star also said he will be addressing his latest deleted video in his video with Shane Dawson pic.twitter.com/BuQIEQBHPD — Def Noodles (@defnoodlesspicy) September 29, 2021

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson spark backlash

The beauty YouTuber’s announcement that he’s back filming with Shane Dawson didn’t quite sit well with some social media users. One Twitter user had this to say about the announcement:

“Who tf said it was okay for Shane to come back on the internet?? I bet Jeffree is going to turn off comments and dislikes.”

Who tf said it was okay for Shane to comeback on the internet?? I bet Jeffree is going to turn off comments and dislikes🙄 — Stream Altar (@Highflyingy) September 29, 2021

Others imply that they’re excited about Dawson’s return, but believe that being involved with Jeffree is a bad look for him.

🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 Jeffree is such a bad look for Shane. Like, he’s not gonna save your reputation. I don’t get why he’s collabing with him before even making a “return”. Whatever I guess. I don’t care about these people. — Mirela (@majesty_mirela) September 29, 2021

Given the fact that the video is supposed to be uploaded in a matter of days, it’s likely too late to back out from any type of collaboration between the two.

There are even conspiracies that they are about to launch a new line of makeup together… a big development after their first beauty collaboration in 2019.