Jeffree Star adds fuel to Kanye West affair rumors with cryptic posts

After bizarre rumors emerged that he’d had an affair with musician Kanye West, Jeffree Star has posted a series of references to the drama that have added even more confusion to the strange situation.

TikToker Ava Louise caused a stir on the viral video sharing app after she uploaded a TikTok explaining that she had heard from ‘very good sources’ that Kanye West had been having an affair with beauty guru YouTuber Jeffree Star.

As bizarre as the rumors were, they quickly gained traction on the app, with multiple other users giving their theories on why they believe the rumor could be real amid recently announced plans for their divorce.

While no party has made an official response to the claims amid the social media whirlwind, Jeffree Star has not shied away from making reference to the crazy drama, and in a series of cryptic tweets has fans even more confused over whether the rumors are real.

The beauty guru appeared to reference Kanye’s church work with an image of himself, alongside a caption that read “I’m ready for Sunday Service.”

I’m ready for Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/6kCA4kNrfu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 6, 2021

And as a potential nod to Kanye’s Wyoming ranch, Jeffree tweeted “I love these beautiful Wyoming nights.”

I love these beautiful #Wyoming winter nights ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ure2ReadCE — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 7, 2021

While he avoided mentioning the rumors directly, it was clear that the YouTube star was enjoying teasing the many curious people looking on, and some of his liked tweets reveal that he seems to be taking a rather humorous approach to the craziness. He liked a viral meme about him fleeing Kanye’s house, along with YouTuber Tana Mongeau’s reaction to the drama.

Jeffree escaping when he heard Kim’s car in the driveway pic.twitter.com/Ni8nEAPOD1 — ☆ Lou Sifer ☆ (@ThePunxNation) January 6, 2021

jake just blew up my phone hella calls and i call him back like “i’m filming is it important” and he goes “i just wanna know if jeffree star is fucking kanye west” i- — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) January 6, 2021

While the rumors sound outlandish, these cryptic tweets from Jeffree have got fans even more confused than ever about the truth of the claims, though an official response has yet to come from either party involved.