Jeffree Star adds fuel to Kanye West affair rumors with cryptic posts

Published: 7/Jan/2021 18:18

by Georgina Smith
Jeffree star in an Instagram photo next to Kanye West on the Joe Rogan podcast
Instagram: jeffreestar / YouTube: PowerfulJRE

Jeffree Star Kanye West

After bizarre rumors emerged that he’d had an affair with musician Kanye West, Jeffree Star has posted a series of references to the drama that have added even more confusion to the strange situation.

TikToker Ava Louise caused a stir on the viral video sharing app after she uploaded a TikTok explaining that she had heard from ‘very good sources’ that Kanye West had been having an affair with beauty guru YouTuber Jeffree Star.

As bizarre as the rumors were, they quickly gained traction on the app, with multiple other users giving their theories on why they believe the rumor could be real amid recently announced plans for their divorce.

Jeffree Star Anna Nicole Smith Sued
YouTube: jeffreestar
Jeffree Star is no stranger to controversy.

While no party has made an official response to the claims amid the social media whirlwind, Jeffree Star has not shied away from making reference to the crazy drama, and in a series of cryptic tweets has fans even more confused over whether the rumors are real.

The beauty guru appeared to reference Kanye’s church work with an image of himself, alongside a caption that read “I’m ready for Sunday Service.”

And as a potential nod to Kanye’s Wyoming ranch, Jeffree tweeted “I love these beautiful Wyoming nights.”

While he avoided mentioning the rumors directly, it was clear that the YouTube star was enjoying teasing the many curious people looking on, and some of his liked tweets reveal that he seems to be taking a rather humorous approach to the craziness. He liked a viral meme about him fleeing Kanye’s house, along with YouTuber Tana Mongeau’s reaction to the drama.

While the rumors sound outlandish, these cryptic tweets from Jeffree have got fans even more confused than ever about the truth of the claims, though an official response has yet to come from either party involved.

Mike Majlak explains how TikTok is ruining his relationship with girlfriend Lana

Published: 7/Jan/2021 14:14

by Jacob Hale
MIke Majlak and girlfriend Lana ice cream
Instagram: heybigmike

Mike Majlak

During an episode of the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul, co-host Mike Majlak explained how TikTok is ‘ruining’ his relationship with on/off girlfriend Lana.

Majlak and Lana’s relationship has had plenty of hurdles in the past, from his cheating scandal back in early 2020 to their short breakup and subsequent reunion in October and November 2020.

Now, they’re back together and seemingly going as strong as ever — or so we thought. In fact, Mike says there’s one huge wedge driving a divide between himself and Lana: TikTok.

While they and those around them are seeing a lot of success on the platform, Mike jokes that it might be doing more harm than good.

mike majlak and girlfriend lana on private jet
Twitter: MikeMajlak
Mike and Lana have had a rocky road, but are back on track now.

During their filming of the Impaulsive, Mike started speaking about all the different ‘sides’ of TikTok, such as ‘Cartel TikTok’ and ‘Skiing TikTok’, but he says there’s one subgenre that’s proving to be a bit of a thorn in his side.

Lana, Mike says, is obsessed with the dating and gossip side of TikTok, and it’s starting to cause some turmoil between them.

He says of the videos: “These videos, they go, ‘Girls, if your boyfriend is doing this, that means…’ Bro… I am so sick of these girls!”

“[Lana] will be like ‘What do you want for dinner tonight?’ and I’ll say ‘Tacos’,” he says before doing another impression of said TikTokers. “Girls, if your man wants tacos for dinner, that means he’s probably interested in Spanish women, and if you’re white, you should be worried!’”

While Mike jokes about it and it definitely sounds funny, there’s clearly some level of frustration there at these women on TikTok, and it even got the group talking about how similar it is to the growth and spread of conspiracy theories.

Presumably it’s not causing enough of an issue in their relationship to bring it down entirely, but Mike’s pain is clearly visible throughout — he probably wishes she just stuck to cartel TikTok, instead.