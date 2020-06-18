Jeffree Star addresses criticism after old photos resurface online

Makeup mogul and YouTuber Jeffree Star has addressed public outrage after receiving backlash from fans over controversial older photos of himself, as well as “offensive” comments he’d made in the past.

Star became the subject of scrutiny in early June after old photos surfaced of the beauty guru posing by a fan who’d draped a Confederate flag around their shoulders in a Visalia, CA diner.

Many found the pictures distasteful and accused Star of racist behavior — claims that he addressed in a lengthy Twitter post on June 18.

Advertisement

“I was asked to be in that photo for shock value because I was ‘gay’ and and obviously not what the flag represents,” he explained. “I was mocking the flag but now see how ugly and wrong it is to be next to it.”

That isn’t the only issue Star responded to in his post, either; he likewise touched on other old photos that surfaced on a website that showed the YouTuber engaging in harmful behavior, and pleaded with critics to avoid sharing the disturbing pictures.

Advertisement

“I’m asking anyone who reposted or shared the image of me [hurting] myself to please stop,” he continued. “I let someone photograph me when I was really young… Self-mutilation was something I was addicted to as a teenager and has always haunted me.”

Star also addressed divisive comments he made about “anyone who was obsessed with makeup” when he was 17 years old, claiming the offensive term was similarly made for “shock value.”

ADDRESSING LIPSTICK N*Zi AND OLD PHOTOS: pic.twitter.com/Y3El8gXr3g — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) June 18, 2020

“It does not reflect who I am today or what I stand for or have EVER stood for,” the YouTuber wrote. “...The word itself is disgusting and I will always be deeply sorry to anyone who had to see that and will continue to be sorry for all the dumb, vile s**t I said in my past.”

Advertisement

Thus far, fan opinions are divided on Star’s latest statement, which comes after his shocking 100 + subscriber loss following allegations from fellow YouTuber and former friend Kameron Lester on June 10.

Star has yet to comment on Lester’s accusations at the time of writing.