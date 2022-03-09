Jeff Wittek threatens David Dobrik with legal action after apology for 2021 accident

Star YouTuber Jeff Wittek has threatened legal action against David Dobrik after The Vlog Squad leader finally publicly addressed their beef, stemming from Wittek’s 2021 injuries.

Influencer and podcaster Jeff Wittek officially ended his friendship with YouTube superstar David Dobrik on February 24, and called him a “scumbag.”

Wittek nearly lost his eye during a stunt involving a crane that Dobrik was operating last year, leading to a lengthy recovery which Wittek is still undergoing surgeries for.

On March 8, Dobrik publicly claimed he would “do anything” to resolve the accident after Wittek had severed their friendship.

Now, during Wittek’s response to David’s video, he’s hinted at future legal action over his injuries.

Jeff Wittek threatens to sue David Dobrik

Wittek posted his response video on March 9, claiming Dobrik and co-host Jason Nash were “liars”, and that David saw him and other Vlog Squad members as “pawns.”

While wrapping up the video Jeff hinted at potentially taking legal action.

He said: “I’m not gonna beat you up anymore. I’m just gonna take this the right way, the smart way, and just let the courts decide, ya know. You’re making a lot of statements here that are very untrue, that are so easy to disprove.”

(Time starts at 38:10 for mobile users)

He continued: “Let’s just let the courts decide and you’ll have to sign a paper that says, ‘Yeah, this was a lie and I’m guilty of this and that,’ and we can go that route about it. Because let’s be honest, I get no points for beating you up. It just sucks how badly you fumbled this.”

Jeff documented the aftermath of his injury in a video series titled ‘Don’t Try This At Home’ on his YouTube channel, revealing just how life-threatening the situation was.