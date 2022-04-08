Jeff Wittek reveals scary pain medication experience that resulted in seizure

Jeff Wittek revealed he suffered a seizure due to complications from pain medication after multiple surgeries following his viral crane accident in 2021.

YouTuber and podcast host Jeff Wittek shocked the internet after revealing he’d nearly lost his left eye due to an accident involving a crane last year.

The influencer took part in a stunt with fellow vlogger David Dobrik, who was operating a crane in the middle of a lake. Dobrik swung his friends around on the machinery as part of a jury-rigged joyride — but the incident ended in pain for Wittek.

Wittek says that he could have lost his eye due to the ordeal, and has undergone multiple surgeries to correct the issue in the following months.

He and David Dobrik are seemingly no longer on good terms, with Wittek notably calling the vlogger a “scumbag” before publicly parting ways with him in February.

However, the aftermath of the accident didn’t end there. During an episode of his Jeff FM podcast on April 8, 2022, Wittek claimed that he’d suffered a seizure due to complications from the pain medication he takes as a result of his multiple surgeries.

“She looks at my records, and she sees: ‘Okay, in the past year, you’ve been prescribed opiates ten times,'” he said of his doctor’s visit after the seizure. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, I had nine surgeries. They give me pain meds after.'”

“She’s like, ‘Oh no, we need to take all your meds off, so you can’t have Ambien anymore,'” he continued.

“You b**ch! You took me off the one drug that helps me in life!” He joked. “I should have just f**king kept it quiet. That’s why people hide their illnesses!”

(Topic begins at 10:30)

Although Wittek humorously claimed he was upset with his doctor for taking him off the medication, fans are expressing concern over the YouTuber’s wellbeing and are wishing him well.

This news comes after Wittek revealed he is filing a lawsuit against Dobrik over the accident, who has yet to comment on the subject at the time of writing.