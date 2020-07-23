James May provides disappointing update on The Grand Tour Season 4

The Grand Tour co-host James May has provided a bleak update on the future of The Grand Tour, with no clear insight into when filming will go ahead — and potential location for upcoming episodes.

As with much of the entertainment sector, The Grand Tour has been put on hold throughout most of 2020 thanks to the ongoing global health crisis, and it stopped them from filming a Season 4 special of the show.

While original plans would have seen May take an epic road trip around Russia with co-hosts Richard Hammond and Jeremy Clarkson, this coincided with announcements of travel restrictions and heightened health concerns in March, forcing the trip to be called off.

With some areas of the world starting to return back to normal, it looks like the Grand Tour crew, as well as distributors Amazon Prime Video, are thinking about how they can get the show back on the road.

“The effects of lockdown on making TV shows is that we have to retract our ambitions for travel,” he told The Sun. “It’s not just, ‘Can we get on an aeroplane and go somewhere?’ but, ‘Are we going to be able to do anything when we get there?’

He continued: “We may have to accept that if you’re in Britain or America, us being in Cambodia or Africa is exotic, but for our viewers in those places us being in Ireland would be exotic. So maybe we have to start thinking a bit more like that.”

Speaking highly of the opportunities available to the team across the UK, May hinted at some possible filming locations for their next special, including Scotland, Cornwall, Dorset, Wales and the Ring of Kerry in Ireland.

May wanted to reiterate that it wasn’t all bad in terms of the future of the show, reiterating that it is “postponed, not canceled.”

“I think Amazon would say the same thing,” he noted. “We would rather wait a bit longer rather than rushing it for the sake of it and coming out with something half-a*sed.”

The most recent episode of The Grand Tour aired was Episode 1 of Season 4, which saw the trio travelling across Vietnam’s Mekong Delta in boats.

When the rest of the season gets back underway, including the specials they have planned, remains a mystery; but rest assured they will be coming.