James Kingston’s windy crane climb is the scariest thing you’ll see today

YouTuber James Kingston has set hearts racing after uploading a video of him free-climbing on a crane in Munich, and it is guaranteed to be the scariest thing you watch today.

One of the greatest things about YouTube is the ability to watch almost anything you could ever imagine, allowing viewers to flick through things that they couldn't otherwise down from the perspective of the creative, talented, and oftentimes brave content producers who regularly upload to the platform.

Of course, while some of these things are adventures of opportunities many would love to to get a chance to do, we're not quite sure if everyone would enjoy the mindblowing escapade that James Kingston uploaded to his channel on August 15.

Filmed back in 2013, when the Brit was at the height of his free-climbing and parkour days, it was one lovely morning in Munich. Kingston decided to get a better vantage spot of the beautiful German city by going for a leisurely climb, on top of a crane.

Anyone who's seen Kingston in action before are well aware that he holds no fear for heights, and started an association with FaZe Clan back in 2017 when he decided to scale their $10 million mansion. He's taken his skills all over the world, climbing the arch at Wembley Stadium in London, a battleship, and even hung onto a crane in Los Angeles with one hand.

So, while climbing a crane in Munich doesn't sound like something out of the normal for Kingston, it doesn't make it any less terrifying to watch in the eight-minute uncut footage he uploaded to YouTube, taken from a visit to the Bavarian city seven years ago.

In the video, he can be seen climbing up the ladder and into the cockpit of the vehicle, before making his way outside and actually walking across the long metal arm that hangs out to lift items, walking carefully across the slim frame while the wind blows around him.

From a POV perspective, you can see how small the area he has to walk on is, but even crazier is how you can see how far off the ground he is, well above multiple story buildings. You can watch the full video, and give yourself crippling anxiety, below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q_mF_rIPhjs

Of course, the YouTuber managed to make it down without plummeting onto the Munich concrete, but it definitely doesn't make watching the video any less nerve-wracking, especially when he looks down and shows you the drop below.

In 2019, he announced that he announced that he would no longer upload climbing clips due to YouTube demonetizing his videos. Yet, he delighted fans in July 2020 when he confirmed they would be returning to his channel, and is currently releasing footage from climbs he made in the past.