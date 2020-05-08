James Corden responds to YouTuber pretending to be him

James Corden is hailed as one of the world’s most popular late night hosts — but one YouTuber manged to trick high-profile celebs into thinking he was the TV star, which Corden reacted to in a new segment of the Late Late Show.

YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners shocked the world by scoring the very first public interview with Tiger King star Carole Baskin, who believed she was on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, thanks to their crafty impersonation skills.

This isn't the only impersonation they've pulled off, either, with two also imitating James Corden by using a soundboard with audio clips taken from previous segments of the Late Late Show, successfully scoring massive interviews under the guise of a completely different person.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1MhcOlpalbw

These phony interviews didn’t escape Corden’s notice, who brought up the insane moment during a May 7 episode of his show, where he jokingly challenged the YouTubers’ notion he could be “replaced” with sound bites of his own voice.

“I’m getting this overwhelming feeling, that frankly, I’m not as important to this job as I maybe thought I was,” Corden admitted to his crew via their Zoom call. “I just want to say this, right here, right now: I will not be replaced with sound bytes, okay?”

To prove his point, Corden walked off screen, as a way to show that the segment couldn’t carry on without him — but capitalized on the humor of the YouTubers’ skills with his own mashed-up edit of clips from the Late Late Show, which said, “Stick around, we’ll be right back!”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NjqSD-NDM-g

Pieters has since reacted to Corden’s response to his prank, writing in a Tweet that the other celebrities he’d interviewed did, indeed, end up scoring a spot on the Late Late Show — in a way.

You see guys @HollyH @mollymaehague @tommytntfury @CraigDavid I wasn't lying when I said you were going to be on the Late Late show with @JKCorden pic.twitter.com/PmhxXXt2cM — Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) May 7, 2020

That’s not all: Baskin has even responded to her faked interview with Pieters, writing in a statement, “I appreciate their cleverness and that they created their video in a way that I don’t feel was in any way mean-spirited.”

Big thanks to Carole for taking our video in the spirit it was intended; I'm glad the Big Cat Public Safety Act is still getting some publicity, even if it's not on Fallon. pic.twitter.com/NRjK4d2aNy — Josh Pieters (@joshua_pieters) May 4, 2020

Thankfully, it seems everyone is on board with Pieters’ massive prank — just one of many he’s pulled off in the past, including flying out Katie Hopkins to Prague to win a completely faked award.