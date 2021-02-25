James Charles teases huge Among Us game with Corpse, Dream, Pokimane & more - Dexerto

YouTube star and beauty guru James Charles may have just teased one of the biggest games of Among Us we’ve seen yet, tagging massively popular personalities like Corpse Husband, Dream, and many more.

InnerSloth’s whodunnit-style game took over the entire internet last year — two years after its initial release — due to its group-based gameplay and hilarious moments that can arise at any time as players attempt to determine the impostor in their midst.

In that timeframe, quite a few content creators also rose to prominence in part because of their hilarious Among Us playthroughs, with the likes of Corpse Husband and more gaining millions of subscribers.

Since then, internet personalities from the “mainstream” have even jumped in on the trend, as seen when TikTok star Addison Rae tried her hand at the game with Dream and Quackity.

Now, makeup mogul James Charles is getting in on the hype, and he’s bringing some of the game’s most popular players along with him for a huge lobby that will undoubtedly score an impressive amount of viewers.

On February 25, James Charles sent out a surprising tweet that tagged some of Among Us’s biggest names: Dream, Corpse Husband, GeorgeNotFound, Valkyrae, Pokimane, Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, TommyInnit, Quackity, and Karl Jacobs, to be exact.

“Y’all ready for tomorrow?” he asked — and while it’s not 100% certain that an Among Us lobby is exactly what he’s got in mind for February 26, it certainly seems to be that way, considering the sheer number of players he tagged who have quite a history with the game.

At the time of writing, Charles’ tweet has certainly amped up the hype, garnering over 32k likes and counting as more and more of the tagged players chime in.

Charles himself has a fairly decent Among Us track record of sorts, having played an “IRL” version of the game with fellow YouTube stars before. That being said, these players could be grouping up for something similar, although considering the current health crisis, a virtual Among Us lobby seems more probable.

There’s no set time for their broadcast just yet, but it’s certainly worth keeping an eye on for those interested in seeing what sort of antics this star-studded squad will get into in just 24 hours’ time.