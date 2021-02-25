 James Charles teases huge Among Us game with Corpse, Dream, Pokimane & more - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

James Charles teases huge Among Us game with Corpse, Dream, Pokimane & more

Published: 25/Feb/2021 20:29

by Virginia Glaze
James Charles teases among us Poki Corpse more
Instagram: Pokimane / YouTube: James Charles, Corpse Husband / InnerSloth

Share

Among Us Corpse Husband Dream James Charles Pokimane Valkyrae

YouTube star and beauty guru James Charles may have just teased one of the biggest games of Among Us we’ve seen yet, tagging massively popular personalities like Corpse Husband, Dream, and many more.

InnerSloth’s whodunnit-style game took over the entire internet last year — two years after its initial release — due to its group-based gameplay and hilarious moments that can arise at any time as players attempt to determine the impostor in their midst.

In that timeframe, quite a few content creators also rose to prominence in part because of their hilarious Among Us playthroughs, with the likes of Corpse Husband and more gaining millions of subscribers.

Since then, internet personalities from the “mainstream” have even jumped in on the trend, as seen when TikTok star Addison Rae tried her hand at the game with Dream and Quackity.

James Charles teases among us lobby
Innersloth
Innersloth’s viral video game has become a viral internet sensation two years after its initial release.

Now, makeup mogul James Charles is getting in on the hype, and he’s bringing some of the game’s most popular players along with him for a huge lobby that will undoubtedly score an impressive amount of viewers.

On February 25, James Charles sent out a surprising tweet that tagged some of Among Us’s biggest names: Dream, Corpse Husband, GeorgeNotFound, Valkyrae, Pokimane, Disguised Toast, Sykkuno, TommyInnit, Quackity, and Karl Jacobs, to be exact.

“Y’all ready for tomorrow?” he asked — and while it’s not 100% certain that an Among Us lobby is exactly what he’s got in mind for February 26, it certainly seems to be that way, considering the sheer number of players he tagged who have quite a history with the game.

At the time of writing, Charles’ tweet has certainly amped up the hype, garnering over 32k likes and counting as more and more of the tagged players chime in.

Charles himself has a fairly decent Among Us track record of sorts, having played an “IRL” version of the game with fellow YouTube stars before. That being said, these players could be grouping up for something similar, although considering the current health crisis, a virtual Among Us lobby seems more probable.

There’s no set time for their broadcast just yet, but it’s certainly worth keeping an eye on for those interested in seeing what sort of antics this star-studded squad will get into in just 24 hours’ time.

Entertainment

Froste wins Nadeshot Twitter bet to give 100 Thieves CEO hilarious tattoo

Published: 26/Feb/2021 2:05 Updated: 26/Feb/2021 2:15

by Andrew Amos
Nadeshot and Froste of 100 Thieves
YouTube: 100 Thieves / Twitter: Froste

Share

100 Thieves Nadeshot

100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag made a bet with streamer ‘Froste’ on Twitter. Get 100,000 retweets, and he’d get one of the most ridiculous tattoos ever. Froste took up the challenge, and won in just over 90 minutes, rallying the gaming community like never before.

Retweet challenges for free merch, ludicrous stunts, and other big things have gone viral before. However, none have gone as viral, as fast, and for as drastic a consequence, like Froste’s hilarious tattoo bet with Nadeshot.

It started rather simply. Nadeshot shared a photo of his new tattoo with the caption of “another one down, a million more to go until this arm is filled up.”

Froste took that “million more” as a challenge. “How many retweets on a tweet for you to get ‘Sex is temporary, gaming is forever’ tatted on you?” he asked.

Nadeshot set the bar at 100,000, confident that Froste wouldn’t win the bet because he “don’t have that type of pull.” Oh, how wrong Nadeshot was.

As soon as Froste called the gamers to assemble, thousands of retweets started pouring in. It started off with other 100 Thieves content creators like Valkyrae. Then, all the big names got in on it.

Ninja, CouRage, DrLupo, Timthetatman ⁠— even Zedd got in with their retweets. Esports orgs like Cloud9, G2 Esports, and Ninjas in Pyjamas helped out Froste with the bet too, and the CDL and Raven Software even took up the cause.

As the retweets kept flooding in, Nadeshot got more nervous.

“It’s already at 10k? You’re lying. You’re lying. It ain’t at 10k already. You’re lying,” he said on stream while the challenge was going down.

“First of all, Ninjas in Pyjamas, I respect everything you’ve done in this space. Used to be a fan when I was younger, but why did you retweet that and why are you in my chat,” he added later on, singling out the Swedish org.

“This is my body forever, and it was Froste ⁠— I didn’t think Froste was ever capable of bringing the gaming community together.”

Once it hit the point of no return, Nadeshot resigned to the fact that the gaming community hated him. Well, not really, but kind of. “Why are you guys doing this, I thought you were my friends,” he said on Twitter, dejected.

Then, when the moment finally ticked over, he turned on Arms of an Angel and wept on stream.

Will Nadeshot follow with the bet? Yes, yes he will.

“Just so I have it on the record; I haven’t decided where I’m going to get the tattoo, but yes, I’m a man of my word and I’m going to get the tattoo,” he said on stream.

He even raised the stakes. With Froste getting 100,000 with ease, Nadeshot believes he can go bigger and get a million. The prize? Picking where he has to get the tattoo.

“If it gets a million retweets, the internet gets to pick where I put it on my body — wait, besides my face! Besides my face,” he said.

Now, the community is holding their breath for what will be one of the greatest moments of 2021. Let’s just hope 100 Thieve’ sponsors don’t pull out after the hilarious stunt.