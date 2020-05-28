James Charles shuts down cosmetic surgery rumors after procedure joke

YouTube star and makeup mogul James Charles has addressed rumors of receiving cosmetic surgery, after joking about getting a “a**-reduction” procedure before his actual medical appointment on May 27.

Charles is known for cutting it up on social media, having poked fun at himself for his Coachella outfits, makeup looks and more — but this time, one of his jokes may have been a little too convincing.

The YouTuber revealed in a Tweet on May 27 that he was going in for one of two surgeries, leaving fans confused and curious as to the procedure, since he didn’t exactly elaborate on the subject.

today is surgery #1 😣 wish me luck — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 27, 2020

However, he did have fun mocking the rampant speculation in his replies, joking that he was going under the knife for a cosmetic procedure related to his derriere.

“By the way, my surgery is an a** reduction ‘cause it’s too fat,” he joked.

btw my surgery is an ass reduction cause it’s too fat 💔😢 — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 27, 2020

While many fans found the Tweet humorous, it seems that some truly believed his meme, with the beauty star returning to Twitter the very next day to clear the air regarding rumors of his new toosh.

“It has come to my attention that people actually believed that my surgery yesterday was an a** reduction,” he Tweeted. “Baby... I would never get rid of this thicker than a snicker juicy caboose!”

it has come to my attention that people actually believed that my surgery yesterday was an ass reduction.... baby... i would never get rid of this thicker than a snicker juicy caboose — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 28, 2020

Although he’s kept the details of his surgeries under wraps, the YouTuber has hinted that he needs to get his tonsils removed, as told in a Tweet on May 14 after seeing his doctor for a supposed ear infection.

I went to the doctor today to get my ear looked at since it’s been plugged for a week now... he had me open my mouth to look at my sinuses and the first thing he said was “holy shit why do you still have your tonsils? they’re huge” 🙃 tonsillectomy here we come — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 14, 2020

This wouldn’t be the first time fans have suspected the star of undergoing dramatic surgeries, either, with Charles addressing claims of having received gender reassignment surgery in a video in February.

The social media star has likewise thoroughly clarified that he is not transgender in the past, and identifies as male, debunking speculation by popular internet memes — and while he has yet to spill the beans regarding his latest procedures, fans are sending their love and support regardless.