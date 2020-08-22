James Charles reveals he received death threats over JoJo Siwa collab

Stan Twitter was in uproar after James Charles hyped up his next YouTube collaboration with an unnamed celebrity that turned out to be former Dance Moms cast member Jojo Siwa, and has revealed he has even received death threats as a result of the Twitter storm.

In recent years, beauty guru James Charles’ booming career has allowed him to collaborate with some significant celebrities including Kesha, Iggy Azalea, and even Kylie Jenner.

So when he started to hype up his next collab, calling it “his favorite interview and transformation EVER,” fans began to speculate over who the next A-lister could possibly be, many hoping for it to be singer Ariana Grande.

Instead, James had collaborated with former Dance Moms cast member-now YouTuber JoJo Siwa, known for her iconic big bows and bright fashion sense that has gotten her plenty of hate both online and offline.

Stan Twitter, as it's known, was immediately furious, and James was forced to address the amount of criticism the collab had already received.

I liked a few tweets from fans saying they wanted me to collab with their favs because I also would love to collab with their favs 🙃 if I DID collab with their favs, today would've been full of "stay away from her" tweets anyway 🥺 leave me alone — James Charles (@jamescharles) August 21, 2020

“I said today’s collab was with someone I waited two years to work with & I was so excited for, and now I’m getting death threats because stan twitter assumed it would be their fav and it wasn’t,” he said in a tweet on August 21. He implores fans to be “patient” in waiting for a collab with their favorite celeb.

In a separate tweet, he told people to “leave me alone” and explained that he liked tweets about other celebrities because he was also hopeful about working with them, not as a confirmation that he already had.

Advertisement

you also said it was a CELEBRITY. do you need me to pull up reciepts? jojo isn’t a celeb — sister andrew (@speakingfactskk) August 21, 2020

things you did wrong said the person you were collabing with was a “celebrity” said this collab was “break the internet” worthy said you waited 2 years implying this is an a-list celeb liked tweets about ariana collab we have a reason to be dissapointed — zach (@arianaspick) August 21, 2020

This did little to calm frustrated stans, one saying “you also said it was a CELEBRITY. Do you need me to pull up receipts? JoJo isn’t a celeb,” another fan even giving James a list of things he did wrong including the fact that he “said you waited 2 years implying this is an A-list celebrity.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1mPnQM5hQ0

Despite the backlash, the view count on the makeover with entertainer and business mogul JoJo Siwa is over 6 million, and at the time of writing is trending at number one on YouTube.