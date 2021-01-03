Logo
Entertainment

James Charles’ most viewed TikToks of 2020

Published: 3/Jan/2021 16:38

by Georgina Smith
James Charles stands against a purple wall
Instagram: jamescharles

Share

James Charles TikTok

While James Charles started off originally as a beauty guru on YouTube, he has taken his content to new heights this year with his presence on TikTok, securing a whole new wave of fans. But out of his many viral videos, which ones got the most views in 2020?

21-year-old James Charles launched his YouTube channel in 2015 and has since gone on to secure over 25 million subscribers. Not only that, but he’s also collaborated with huge celebrities such as the likes of Kylie Jenner, cementing him as an iconic internet personality.

But since starting up his TikTok account, the star has also found himself taking on a whole new wave of fans who flock to his videos for his mix of dance, lip-sync, and comedy content.

James Charles poses with other social media stars in Among Us inspired costumes
YouTube: James Charles
James Charles is starting to cement himself firmly in the TikTok space.

In 2020 he also formed a strong bond with the D’Amelio sisters, Larray, Noah Beck, and Chase Hudson, who go hugely viral together on both YouTube and TikTok for their huge multi-channel collaborations.

Bizarrely, even though James has always been first and foremost a YouTube-oriented creator, at the time of writing the 21-year-old has around 8 million more followers on his TikTok account putting him at 33 million followers, which rivals some TikTok-made creators.

But with such an array of content posted on the app within the past year, what were James Charles’ most viewed TikToks of 2020?

5 – TikTok star collab – 55.2 million views

Some of the content that has received the most engagement on James’ account of late is his videos with some of the biggest creators on TikTok, and here they all dance together on a basketball court to a viral TikTok sound.

@jamescharles

my fav people 🥰 inspired by @siennamaegomezz

♬ Viva La Swing aka #SandoTwist by @Abiud_Sando – Mingaling 2.0

4 – Makeup reaction – 58.1 million views

@jamescharles

#duet with @juliakmoch YOU SNAPPPPPEDDDDD

♬ Put Your Records On – Ritt Momney

This clip became super popular after James showed himself reaction to juliakmoch showing an insane rainbow makeup transformation that could rival the beauty guru’s own skills, and James looks sufficiently stunned by the amazing artwork.

3 – Stumbling trend – 61.8 million views

@jamescharles

y’all said you wanted to see me in this outfit sooo

♬ nursery – jayne

This trend features people initially looking like they’re about to fall over, with whoever is holding the camera tilting it at crazy angles. When the beat drops the person suddenly snaps into a powerwalk, and James definitely embraced this viral sound.

2 – Mean Girls Santa dance – 68.7 million views

@jamescharles

HAHAHAHAHAHA NEW VIDEOS ARE ALL OUT NOW

♬ Mean Girls – Jingle Bell Rock – Geek Music

Here the 21-year-old is back with his TikTok friends in a Mean Girls inspired parody, where each person wore a rather short Santa dress and danced to the iconic song Jingle Bell Rock.

1 – A dramatic transformation – 74 million views

In Jame’s most viewed TikTok of 2020 he did what he does best, makeup. The star showed himself before the transformation with his bare face, and then with a smooth transition revealed a vibrant makeup look that secured him millions of views.

@jamescharles

played with some makeup today 🖤🌈

♬ HAHA – lil darkie

The past year has been a great one for James both on and off TikTok, expanding both his skills and his celebrity circles. It looks like he has no plans to put a halt to his TikTok content, as his 33 million followers on the platform are still as active as ever.

If you want to check out some of the other trending TikTokers and they’re best performing videos, you can see the top 5 for Addison Rae, Bella Poarch, Charli D’Amelio, Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck.

Entertainment

Dixie D’Amelio responds to backlash for giving shoutout to a verified TikToker

Published: 3/Jan/2021 13:10

by Georgina Smith
Dixie D'Amelio poses in a mirror
Instagram: dixiedamelio

Share

Dixie D'Amelio TikTok

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio has addressed backlash on Twitter after she was criticized for awarding a verified creator her ‘Creator of the Month’ spotlight, reminding fans that “anyone can win.”

Dixie D’Amelio shot to global success within the past year thanks to her extraordinary popularity on the app TikTok. She’s even ended up collaborating with some huge stars such as Liam Payne and has been making huge leaps in her music career.

But now, Dixie wants to give back to the same community that gave her her platform, and on December 28 announced via a TikTok video that she was launching a ‘Creator of the Month’ scheme.

@dixiedamelio

♬ original sound – dixie 🤍

She explained that the chosen creator would get a PR package full of “all the things you would need to help grow your account,” and would give the selected winner a chance to talk to Dixie herself and other creators to get advice.

Fans were encouraged to post their entry videos via the hashtag ‘pickedbydixie’ for a chance to be featured as the very first Creator of the Month.

On January 2, Dixie announced the first winner to be featured was frishtaxx, a verified creator with 275,000 followers.

However, some fans were disappointed by the announcement as they felt it was unfair that the winner already had hundreds of thousands of followers. “Why did you pick someone that already is making money and has tons of views on TikTok?” one commenter said, echoed by many other users.

Shortly after, Dixie then responded to the backlash via additional Tweets. “I see some comments of people being upset because she is verified and has 300K followers,” she began.

“Like I said before, anyone can win. There might be smaller creators in the future and there might be bigger creators. But there are still 300 million people on the app.”

She went on to say, “I’m so thankful for everyone who made the videos but please don’t hate her for being picked. I worked with my team to pick, and plan on having a lot of winners. This is only the first. No need to be upset.”

It perhaps wasn’t the response to the kind gesture that Dixie initially anticipated, but with this being only the first month of the scheme there will likely be a broad range of creators being featured in the future.