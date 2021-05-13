James Charles’ former producer receiving death threats from his fans amid lawsuit - Dexerto

Beauty influencer James Charles’ former producer Kelly Rocklein has reported receiving death threats from his fans online after her lawsuit against him went public.

In late April, evidence emerged online that James’s ex-producer is suing him, with “wrongful dismissal,” “failure to provide reasonable accommodation,” and “disability discrimination” as some of the complaints.

Kelly claimed that she ended up working over 12 hours a day, almost seven days a week for the influencer, with the promise of overtime pay that she never received.

Since being accused of grooming minors, James has not been active on social media, but he returned on May 10 with a Twitter video in which he warned fans about the allegations listed in the lawsuit.

James said that while the situation has been going on for two years, he hasn’t mentioned it “out of respect for her and the fact that it’s literally an ongoing litigation.”

He said that Kelly’s claims of being “wrongfully terminated, overworked, and underpaid” are all “wildly untrue.” James also added that he wants to pursue the case “to the fullest extent of the law.

Following James’ video and the release of an Insider article exploring the lawsuit, Kelly has revealed that she is now receiving death threats from his fans.

In a May 12 tweet, she wrote: “So many people sending me death threats, asking me to kill myself and making fun of my appearance. It’s almost like someone incited this violent mob of stans on me to in a desperate move to vilify me and remove any of the blame from themselves.”

She also called out YouTubers who were giving their opinion on the situation despite admitting to not having read any of the legal documents.

With the lawsuit suddenly gaining a huge amount of public attention, it’s not clear how long it will take for things to be resolved, but the legal process is proving to be costly.