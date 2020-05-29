James Charles' drunk makeup tutorial ends in hilarious disaster

YouTube star and beauty guru James Charles has finally turned 21, and to celebrate the occasion, he challenged himself with a boozy take on his normal makeup routine.

Charles is one of YouTube’s youngest celebrities, boasting over 19 million subscribers thanks to his entertaining videos and superb skills with a makeup brush — all before his 21st birthday.

To commemorate his coming-of-age on May 23, the social media celeb took it upon himself to put a unique spin on his usual makeup tutorials with a hilarious drinking game.

After every step of his full-face look, Charles claimed he would take a shot of Tequila brand Don Julio’s 1942 — a promise he certainly made good on throughout the length of his nearly 17-minute-long video.

While he began his humorous challenge fairly within his wits, taking a shot after his color corrector, concealer, and foundation, he soon found himself truly under the influence, making for more than a few gut-busting moments along the way.

“It is Shape Tape time,” Charles said, referring to the popular brand of concealer as he held up the product for the camera. “I’m going to grab a little bit of…” he trailed off, looking at the bottle in confusion. “Shape Tape! Oh, Jesus!”

Things quickly devolved into madness after this, with Charles blanking out and staring at the mirror and even passing out at his makeup station.

However, the most hilarious moment by far occurred when the YouTuber took an impromptu nap beneath his desk, needing help to reseat himself before finishing up his video.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z35gYP4z0vE

Despite his drunk state, the star managed to sound off his promotion codes and hawk Sisters merch, even delivering a stunning cotton-candy themed look in the process, showing that despite being boozed up, he’s still able to land a sickening smoky eye.

Charles made sure to preface his video with a warning to his underage fans and warned viewers to drink responsibly — and while he admitted to not being much of a drinker himself, his first experience certainly gave fans a few hilarious moments to look back on.