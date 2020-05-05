James Charles declares "war" on Logan Paul over altered Instagram pic

YouTube star and makeup mogul James Charles has just kicked off his reality competition show ‘Instant Influencer’ — but its advertisement billboard got in the way of fellow creator Mike Majlak’s own advert for his new book, ‘The Fifth Vital.’

James Charles has been seeing huge success in the YouTube space as of late, with his ‘Instant Influencer’ Original show becoming one of the platform’s most-watched Premiers in the history of the website.

However, Charles isn’t the only social media star releasing new projects, as ‘imPaulsive’ co-host and Maverick member Mike Majlak has also just published his very own book, ‘The Fifth Vital.’

Both Majlak and internet sensation Logan Paul posed for a photo in front of a billboard advertising his book on Hollywood Boulevard — which was humorously placed adjacent to a billboard for Charles’ Instant Influencer series.

“Best billboard placement ever,” he captioned his photo of the scenery, making sure to tag James for an extra laugh.

While Majlak was happy to get a chuckle out of the situation, it seems that Logan Paul saw the opportunity to make a humorous jab toward the makeup star, as he erased Charles’ billboard in his own photo via Instagram.

The beauty guru quickly took notice of this change and jokingly called out Logan via Twitter: “Excuse me Logan Paul, I don’t f**king think so! This means war.”

Luckily, Paul was quick to remedy the issue with a slapdash photoshop job, who pasted the logo for Charles’ show onto the whited-out billboard, writing, “I fixed it.”

“That’s what I thought, b**ch,” the YouTube star tweeted in a lighthearted reply.

In spite of the ever-prevalent drama among social media celebs, it doesn’t look like the “beef” between these two is real, with Charles clarifying that he and Paul are on good terms in response to a fan urging him not to argue with the 'Maverick.'

“We're friends and soon to be neighbors,” he explained. “Haha I’m just kidding... kinda.”

Considering all the collaborative content James has been putting out lately, it would certainly be interesting to see these two get together to film a video in the future — that is, if their "war" isn’t getting in the way of things.